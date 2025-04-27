Resident Evil 4 Remake is now the fastest game in the series to sell 10 million copies, and it's currently half price if you want to make it 10 million and 1

Resident Evil 4 Remake was always going to be popular. It was comfortably the most anticipated overhaul in Capcom's makeover project, given the original is one of the best games of all time. But I hadn't anticipated just how popular it would prove to be. This week, Capcom announced that not only has Resi 4 redux sold 10 million copies, it's the fastest game in the entire series to do so.

Capcom revealed the news in a press release on its Japanese website. While Resi 4 Remake is the quickest game to hit the 10 million mark, it's still behind Capcom's other recent Resi games in terms of raw sales at present. According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village has sold 11 million units since 2021, while both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 remake have sold over 15 million copies apiece. These figures, Capcom says, means it has "successfully executed its long-term catalog sales strategy."

Although Resident Evil 4's reputation no doubt helped it toward such speedy success, it sure didn't hurt that the remake itself was pretty darn good. Rich lamented the fact that it lacked some of the original's zany excess in his review, but was delighted by the tweaks it made to the combat. "The moment-to-moment combat is as good as Resident Evil has ever been, and that's saying something: That shout of 'Un forastero!' still sends chills down my spine every time."

Personally, I think the remake adds as much as it takes away, improving the script, extending a few key sequences, and wisely reworking the playable Ashley section, transforming it into a more fully realised stealth sequence. I do miss the boulder though.

Whether you think it's a great remake or merely a good one, either way it's well worth your time. And if you missed it when it launched, it's currently available at half-price as part of Capcom's "golden week" Steam sale. That means you can grab it for $20 (£16.50), which seems like a fair deal.

We're yet to find out what's next for Resident Evil. In a livestream from July last year, Capcom confirmed that the next mainline game is currently in development, but revealed little else. We do know it's being directed by Resident Evil 7's chief designer Koshi Nakanishi. In that same livestream, Nakanishi said it was "really difficult to figure out what to do" with the series after Resident Evil 2, but that he eventually figured it out and that the idea feels "substantial."