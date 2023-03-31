How to solve the church puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake church puzzle is one of the few that survives from the original game to plague players in the new version, and though it's a little different, it'll likely trip up anyone who isn't particularly good at aligning complex shapes. While the original puzzle involved spinning separate stained glass circles, this one overlays them all at the same time, so it's definitely a bit trickier.

If you're still trekking through the village, you might want to know how to open those Wayshrines (opens in new tab) and what's in each, or how to get the free secret weapon (opens in new tab) in the area. Otherwise, here's how to solve the Resident Evil 4 Remake church puzzle so you can be on your merry way.

How to solve the church puzzle

Image 1 of 2 Align the dials like so to solve the puzzle (Image credit: Capcom) You can find the Blue Dial in a cupboard down a side passageway (Image credit: Capcom)

The first step in solving the church puzzle is to grab the Blue Dial down the right-hand side passageway as you enter the main doors—you can find it inside a cupboard at the end. Now, head to the altar itself—be sure to grab the small key (opens in new tab) on the table while there—and pull the lever to the left side of the altar on the wall. This opens up the lectern to reveal two dials and an empty slot for a third. Put the Blue Dial into the empty space to begin.

To complete this puzzle you have to turn each of the coloured dials, rotating three stained glass plates so they fit with the Las Plagas symbol in the background of the giant circle. It takes a bit of puzzling out to spot the shapes, lines, and colours, plus how they combine together as a whole. If you're struggling, I'd recommend that you align the three dials at the bottom to match the screen above showing the correct solution. This should complete the puzzle, and if not, get you close enough that you just need to shift a dial or two slightly to finish it off.

Once aligned, the gate will open letting you head deeper into the church to find Ashley.