Resident Evil 4 Remake secret weapon locations

The Resident Evil 4 Remake secret weapons are free guns that you can collect while out exploring each region and fending off its parasite-infested denizens. There are three secret guns to collect in the remake—though one of them technically isn't all that secret—but it works out as one weapon for each of the game's main regions.

They are pretty powerful, too: the CBQR is effectively a fully automatic rifle, making it an ammo-hungry gun that blends even the toughest enemies, while the LE 5 is a TMP with Punisher-style rounds capable of penetrating targets. If you want to grab them for yourself, here's how to get each of the Resident Evil 4 Remake secret weapons.

Red9 location

Image 1 of 2 You can grab the Red9 once you get the boat (Image credit: Capcom) Find it in a chest on the back of the ship (Image credit: Capcom)

Though the Red9 isn't a secret weapon in the sense that it's a handgun you can purchase from the merchant, you can get it for free if you head to the following location. After you get the boat in chapter four, sail into the centre of the lake to where the shipwreck is. Sail around it until you find the landing point, then head to the back of the ship to find a blue chest with the Red9 inside.

CQBR Assault Rifle location

Image 1 of 2 Head back into the Library as Leon in chapter ten (Image credit: Capcom) The weapon is in a Square Lock Box (Image credit: Capcom)

The extremely powerful CQBR Assault Rifle is available in the castle from chapter ten onwards. You'll need the Cubic Device item used to open the Square Lock Boxes that you get from the passage just outside the armory when you're collecting the golden lion head for the chimera statue. Go back into the Library where you were as Ashley in the previous chapter via the entrance in the grand hall, and head to the far end and up the stairs. Use the Cubic Device to open the Square Lock Box in the wall and collect this weapon.

LE 5 location

Image 1 of 3 The LE 5 is found during the regenerator section (Image credit: Capcom) The puzzle solution to open the door (Image credit: Capcom) The LE 5 is on a crate inside (Image credit: Capcom)

The armor-piercing LE 5 is a special weapon you find in the island region. During chapter thirteen when you're using the access card to open doors while getting chased by the regenerator, you'll find yourself in the Freezer area. Before you slot the card into the machine—since this spawns a second regenerator—kill the one following you, then solve the computer puzzle using the screenshot above to open the side door. You'll find this special TMP resting on a crate in the room.

Infinite Rocket Launcher location

(Image credit: Capcom)

While it's quite cathartic to one-shot every enemy and boss who previously gave you trouble, the only way to get this weapon is from the merchant in new game plus. It'll set you back a whopping 2,000,000 ptas which, to put into perspective, is multiple playthroughs worth of treasure. The good news is that you can reduce this price by 400,000 if you manage to get and equip the rare Leon w/ Rocket Launcher charm, though I'd suggest still being pretty frugal on your first run if you plan to buy this weapon.