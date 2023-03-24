Where to find the Square Lock Box key in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Square Lock Boxes are just another of Resident Evil 4 Remake's many puzzles to lay your hands on priceless treasure that you'll pawn to buy ever-greater guns for blasting cultists and monsters. Similar to the Wayshrines you find throughout the village, these chests require a specific device if you want to open them up.

You'll also have to solve a little puzzle to unlock each, but that's no surprise considering Salazar's riddle-strewn castle makes the village look like a total paradise. Here's how to find the Square Lock Box key, solve the puzzle, plus all of the lock box locations I've found in the castle, and what treasure they contain.

Where to find the Cubic Device

Image 1 of 2 The Cubic Device is near the Grand Hall (Image credit: Capcom) You can grab it from a chest as you leave the Armory (Image credit: Capcom)

You can get the key to open Square Lock Boxes during chapter nine. While locating three golden animal heads to place on a chimera statue, you'll find the lion head in an armory surrounded by knights. After you've defeated them and unlocked the door out of the room, you'll find the Cubic Device in a chest in the corridor outside. Luckily, if you want to backtrack to lock boxes in previous areas, you can always take the underground carriage that's through the door next to the merchant's shop in the grand hall.

How to open Square Lock Boxes

You have to match the indentations on the cube to each shape (Image credit: Capcom)

These chests are slightly more complex to open than the Wayshrines in the village, but they do contain better treasure. Simply activate the box and select the Cubic Device to start the puzzle. Now, you need to match the grooves on the rim of the chest slot to the cube so it'll fit right. By rotating the device, you can check all of its faces to see which has the right shape, then manipulate it into the correct position before plugging it in to access the treasure.

Square Lock Box locations

The Square Lock Boxes contain some pricey treasure (Image credit: Capcom)

There are five lock boxes that can be found throughout the castle. Here's where each one is and what it contains: