Viva Las Vegas! We're getting a Fallout Season 2 teaser at Gamescom

Pop a Buffout, huff some Ultrajet, and pour yourself a big bowl of Sugar Bombs. Fallout fans may have a long wait before we get any kind of news about Fallout 5, but at least there's a little irradiated goodness coming our way soon.

Quite soon! As in, next week: we're getting some sort of Fallout Season 2 teaser at Gamescom, which starts on Tuesday, August 19, with Opening Night Live.

"Time for a little road trip," the official Fallout series account tweeted today. "Season Two is coming but first: a quick pit stop @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Tuesday. Bring a Stimpak."

After a few delays, including one due to the Los Angeles wildfires in January, Fallout Season 2 wrapped production in May. Returning this season are our trio of wanderers: Walton Goggins as wasteland mercenary The Ghoul, Ella Purnell as Vault Dweller Lucy, and Aaron Moten as Brotherhood of Steel knight Maximus, who at the end of Season 1 were pursuing the devious Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) across the desert toward New Vegas.

That's got fans excited to see some familiar sights from the best Fallout game ever made, and leaked photos and videos from production have already given us a peek at the Ultra Lux, Dinky the T-Rex, and the Lucky 38 Casino. Mr. House appeared in a pre-war scene in Season 1, so will we see him again in Vegas in Season 2? I'd put all my chips on yes.

Plus, Deathclaws. There's gonna be Deathclaws. Maybe the teaser next week will actually give us a glimpse of one. As for the show itself, Fallout Season 2 comes to Prime Video this December.