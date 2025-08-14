Viva Las Vegas! We're getting a Fallout Season 2 teaser at Gamescom
Let's hope we see a Deathclaw.
Pop a Buffout, huff some Ultrajet, and pour yourself a big bowl of Sugar Bombs. Fallout fans may have a long wait before we get any kind of news about Fallout 5, but at least there's a little irradiated goodness coming our way soon.
Quite soon! As in, next week: we're getting some sort of Fallout Season 2 teaser at Gamescom, which starts on Tuesday, August 19, with Opening Night Live.
Time for a little road trip. Season Two is coming but first: a quick pit stop @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Tuesday. Bring a Stimpak. pic.twitter.com/wCIUUyP8BhAugust 14, 2025
"Time for a little road trip," the official Fallout series account tweeted today. "Season Two is coming but first: a quick pit stop @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Tuesday. Bring a Stimpak."
After a few delays, including one due to the Los Angeles wildfires in January, Fallout Season 2 wrapped production in May. Returning this season are our trio of wanderers: Walton Goggins as wasteland mercenary The Ghoul, Ella Purnell as Vault Dweller Lucy, and Aaron Moten as Brotherhood of Steel knight Maximus, who at the end of Season 1 were pursuing the devious Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) across the desert toward New Vegas.
That's got fans excited to see some familiar sights from the best Fallout game ever made, and leaked photos and videos from production have already given us a peek at the Ultra Lux, Dinky the T-Rex, and the Lucky 38 Casino. Mr. House appeared in a pre-war scene in Season 1, so will we see him again in Vegas in Season 2? I'd put all my chips on yes.
Plus, Deathclaws. There's gonna be Deathclaws. Maybe the teaser next week will actually give us a glimpse of one. As for the show itself, Fallout Season 2 comes to Prime Video this December.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
