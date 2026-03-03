Did you get all wound up and excited and radioactively hot yesterday when I said that, hoo boy, it sure looks like Iron Galaxy is working on a Fallout: New Vegas remaster? If so, well, I might owe you an apology for getting your blood roiled up, because the studio says it's not happening.

"Nope! There is nothing to see here," Iron Galaxy wrote on X in a response to our story. "Sorry to disturb the volcanoes, but that was just a BTS look at our company meeting. We use that slide every month and has nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on. As you can imagine, we love Fallout, too. Now pardon us as we retreat back into our vault."

Here's the image in question, by the way, in case you didn't see it.

Well, that's egg on my face, I guess. But come on, what was I supposed to think here? That is 100% the Fallout: New Vegas loading screen in Iron Galaxy's post, and if you're using that very specific image in a very public message about "what's coming up next," when you know damn well that Fallout fans are just about full-on desperate for a New Vegas remaster, well, you're either teasing something or you're just messing with people. Right?

Of course I would never suggest that Iron Galaxy isn't being fully forthcoming here, but others? Let's just say that some folks seem to have niggling doubts, particularly given the very specific way the studio opted to conclude its denial.

But look. Iron Galaxy may not be working on a New Vegas remaster, but this is the videogame business and that means someone is, or will be soon: Between the success of Oblivion Remastered in 2025 and the popularity of the Fallout TV show on Amazon—and the uptick in player counts across the Fallout franchise it sparked—it's clear there's hearts to be won and money to be made. An official announcement may not be quite as imminent as I expected yesterday, but is it going to happen one day? Of that, I have no doubt.