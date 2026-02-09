Fallout's original creators say that Fallout 3 and 4 aren't quite what they would've done, but 'sales say people love what they did'

It might be an unpopular thing to observe—please do not throw tomatoes at me—but whether you like it or not, Bethesda has spun a huge success out of the Fallout franchise, even while shuffling further and further away from its classic RPG roots. Ow, ouch! I asked you nicely to not throw tomatoes at me! I'm on your side!

I genuinely am not a fan of Bethesda's light-handed approach to RPG mechanics—the pre-voiced player character of Fallout 4, for instance, has me almost entirely disinterested in playing it despite the fact it's gathering dust in my library. But Bethesda's made a bajillion dollars and has a hit TV series so, like, what do I know?

That's a sentiment echoed in Game Informer's recent mega-interview, wherein the publication speaks with… well, just about everybody involved in Fallout, including its past iterations, the current TV show, and more recent games. This includes Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, the two masterminds credited with the creation of the Fallout franchise writ large before it passed into Todd Howard's chess-piece callused hands.

Cain tells the publication that, overall, "I like what [Bethesda] has done." However, "it's not what I would have done. I know Leonard and I especially, we talk about these things a lot. We would have gone in a different direction, but obviously, sales say people love what they did, and I'm looking at my glass cabinet full of Fallout goodies, some of which are from 1 and 2, and some of which are from 3 and 4. So…"

It is hard to argue with the merch you've got on your literal shelf, this is very true. Boyarsky echoes that he also liked Fallout 3 and 4: "I liked both of them. I felt like where they were going with some of the art stuff was really cool in Fallout 4. I thought Fallout 3 was really good for what it was looks-wise, but it did have a little bit of that green overcast thing, and I feel like it wasn't as crisp as I might have wanted it to be, but this is hindsight talking.

"But I think Fallout 3, for me, was much closer to what we would have done with it in terms of RPG-ness, as opposed to something like Fallout 4, where they moved away from it a bit." It's interesting to hear that the third game was a happy medium—which makes sense. As much as I love a crunchy RPG, going full isometric grit probably isn't that popular anymore.

Founder of Interplay Productions (the studio that made the original Fallout) Brian Fargo more-or-less concurs with Boyarsky's opinion that Bethesda's nailed the aesthetic, explaining that the studio "treated the games like they treated the Amazon series.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"[They said] 'Let's focus on the world's sensibilities and feeling. And if we nail that, then the audience who came from before will appreciate it'. I think that's what you've got to give them credit for, because it was between the music and the aesthetic and everything else, you could tell, they placed that up on the forefront.

"And then, they did whatever they wanted with it, which, whether it was Fallout 76, Fallout 4, or the Amazon series, it all led with the vibe and aesthetic of what the original games were. I believe that was their focus, and you've got to say, it worked." Be still my RPG-loving heart, you do unfortunately gotta say it.