Captain Obvious time: The Fallout TV series has massively increased game sales, even for the '90s originals

Fallout season two recently ended and, as one of Amazon's biggest hits, you can bet it won't be too long before we're all enjoying season three. We already noticed player numbers double as a knock-on effect from season two's premiere, but the show has had an even bigger impact on the games than we first realized.

The data comes from key reseller G2A.com (first reported by MCV UK) and focuses on Fallout's PC sales across the two years of the show running. Get ready for some jargon:

Permanent Growth: While Season 1 (April 2024) triggered a massive acquisition spike, sales throughout 2025 stabilised at a baseline significantly higher than the pre-series era.

The Anticipation Surge: Sales volume in the month immediately preceding the Season 2 premiere was 78% higher than the average monthly volume of the previous quarter. This demonstrates that the ‘Halo Effect’ now begins weeks before a show actually airs.

Sustainable Growth: Even during the gaps between seasons, the ongoing interest remained multiple times higher than the early 2024 baseline, proving that the show successfully onboarded a permanent new audience.

(Image credit: G2A.com)

There are obviously some caveats here, primarily that G2A is only one digital outlet, and far from the biggest (it's also been the target of harsh criticism from game publishers in the past). But here it does seem to be reflecting a wider trend: looking at the SteamDB entries for both Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 shows an enormous spike in players over April and May 2024 (the show premiered on April 10, 2024). In both cases the player counts shot up by roughly ten times, with Fallout 4 at one point averaging just under 200,000 daily players.

I mean, those are not bad numbers for a singleplayer game released in 2015. G2A further says that Bethesda's habit of issuing "complete" editions of its games pays off, with over 60% of purchases on its platform being for the "game of the year" editions that include additional DLC. "New fans clearly preferred paying for the full lore experience over the base games," notes G2A.

It even says that the show's focus has an impact, noting that the Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition saw a "relative market share increase of 12.5%" during the launch window for season two. Season two of the show, of course, is set in New Vegas.

And yes, even the classics have benefitted. Obviously their playercounts were never going to rival the more recent Bethesda games, but Black Isle's original Fallout games saw exactly the same kind of spike at around the same times. Even Fallout Tactics saw a boost, which is quite something.

G2A's data incorporates every entry in the series apart from Tactics: all editions of Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 3, Fallout 2, and Fallout Classic Collection. Yeah it is all a bit Captain Obvious. But what this should really drive home is that Bethesda needs to pull its finger out, and give us a new post-apocalypse to play around in.