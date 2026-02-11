Fallout showrunner sees Season 2's best cameo 'as a big role,' hints they might be back in future episodes

News
By published

No spoilers! But yeah, it's probably who you think it is.

super mutant from fallout new vegas
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Notorious sandwich lover Ron Perlman made a surprise appearance in the second season of the Fallout TV series on Prime, and if you don't want any spoilers you should probably stop reading now—and yes, I know, that in itself is something of a spoiler, but there's only so much I can do here.

If you're still reading, the quick low-down is that in Season 2 Episode 6, "The Other Player," Perlman shows up very briefly as a super mutant who saves The Ghoul—that's Walton Goggins—from an unpleasant fate. It's one of those moments where you hear the voice and think, could it be? And then you see the face, and yup, it sure is. And then he's gone.

But super mutants are an iconic element of Fallout, up there with power armor, vaults, and silly blue overalls, so it'd be kind of bananas (so I think, anyway) to introduce them and then not follow up on it in some meaningful way—especially when you go to the trouble of getting Ron Freakin' Perlman to do the job. How do you not pursue that aggressively in future episodes?

Fallout season 2How to play New VegasNew Vegas console commandsBest New Vegas mods

Fallout season 2: All the episode reviews and recaps
How to play New Vegas: How to get the old clanker of an RPG running on your 2025 machine
New Vegas console commands: How to use cheats in New Vegas, just in case
Best New Vegas mods: If you've had enough of vanilla, soup up the strip with these

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.