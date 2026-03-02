Fallout: New Vegas remaster hopium goes off like Mount Vesuvius as Iron Galaxy teases 'what's coming next' with a very famous loading screen

Fallout fans eagerly anticipating a New Vegas remaster got a big ol' snort of the good stuff over the weekend in the form of a social media post from Iron Galaxy Studios, which shared—in a very subtle, nothing-to-see-here style—some idle (or perhaps not) musing about what it's getting up to.

"Today’s our February company meeting," the studio wrote (via GamesRadar). "It’s time to catch up with what the company’s been up to and what’s coming up next for IG."

Today’s our February company meeting. It’s time to catch up with what the company’s been up to and what’s coming up next for IG. — @irongalaxystudios.com (@irongalaxystudios.com.bsky.social) 2026-03-02T22:48:19.919Z

Not the most rip-roaring bit of prose ever posted, but what caught eyes wasn't the words, but the image: That's not just some generic "please stand by," my friends, but a Fallout: New Vegas loading screen.

Now, does that mean, unequivocally, that Iron Galaxy is working on a New Vegas do-over? Of course not. It's possible that whoever took the pic just happens to have that image as their desktop wallpaper. The fact that it's slide 1 of 72, as seen in the right-hand monitor? Possibly a mere 'wait for everyone else to join the meeting' message, selected entirely at random and with no greater meaning or intent. Hey, it happens.

Still, it behooves me to point out that this might not be entirely coincidental, too. Iron Galaxy's best-known recent work is probably Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, but it's also worked on numerous game ports over the years including Fallout 76 and the VR versions of Skyrim and Fallout 4. So if someone was working on a New Vegas remaster, it's not entirely unreasonable to think that Iron Galaxy would be it.

And yes, just in case you haven't been keeping up, there is much interest in a remastered New Vegas—and as Bethesda learned with last year's Oblivion remaster, there's probably some bucks to be made on it, too.

There have been a couple false starts in the past, including a Steam glitch and an ill-advised Fallout TV show countdown, and fellow PC Gamer guy Shaun Prescott told me that it'd be weird if Bethesda went ahead with a New Vegas remaster without doing Fallout 3 first—and yeah, fair enough, but maybe Todd Howard just really wants people to stop bugging him about it. Still, this sure feels like something, doesn't it? It's a little premature for full-on rejoicing but even I, an inveterate hater, have to admit that it sure looks like New Vegas fans are in for some very good news, hopefully very soon.