Marathon roadmap: All upcoming updates

In the age of seasonal updates and battle passes, each new release is a marathon, not a sprint, as they aim to keep us all hooked for years to come. Bungie's Marathon roadmap isn't any different in this regard, with new playable classes, weapons, maps, and more—you know the shtick.
Still, there's a lot riding on Marathon in the long term, especially as it goes up against Embark's Arc Raiders, which officially brought the niche, hardcore extraction genre to the masses. So long as Bungie makes more cinematics, I'm down.
So, what's coming up in Marathon? Bungie's given us a glimpse of the game's first three seasons.
What's up next on the Marathon roadmap?
Here's the roadmap outlining Marathon's first three seasons:
Season 1: First Step (March-June)
- New Cryo Archive map
- Ranked mode
- C.A.R.R.I. event
- New gun
- New implants
- Mid-season balance patch
Season 2: Nightfall (June-August)
- Night Marsh, a Dire Marsh nighttime variant
- New Sentinel Shell
- 'The Cradle' upgrade/build system
- New guns and mods
- New enemies
Season 3 (August-November)
- Bungie is yet to reveal the contents of this update, though I'd expect it to include new events, weapons, and other gear to earn, alongside potentially a new map or Runner.
There are two things worth highlighting right away. Firstly, Season 1, while technically launching alongside the game, brings its new seasonal content after release. Cryo Archive, Ranked, the event, and so on, will all release at some point during the season and are not included in launch-day content. Secondly, Bungie has only revealed when Season 3 starts and ends so far—though it's safe to assume it'll be similar to the first two seasons.
Seasons in Marathon last about three months and are intended to shake up the extraction loop on a regular basis, with new gear, upgrade trees, and activities available free of charge for all players. Notably, this includes mandatory seasonal server wipes, which delete every item in your vault and reset your progression (contracts, faction level, and player level).
The only things you'll hang onto across seasons are your earned and paid cosmetics, titles, and Codex progression. Losing all your stuff won't be for everyone, but it's designed to stop players from hoarding gear and provides a good opportunity for Bungie to introduce or change things from time to time.
