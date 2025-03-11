The Fallout season 2 leaks continue with videos of the New Vegas set, including a sign for Mr. House's casino

Amazon's Fallout TV show turned out great, and the first season was such a hit that a second was commissioned almost immediately. As is the way with every multi-season series these days, we also got a big tease at the first season's conclusion: we're going to New Vegas baby!

It didn't take long for the first 'leaks' to appear, including a set photo revealing the return of everyone's favourite New Vegas attraction / sniper nest, Dinky the T-Rex. I put leaks in inverted commas because these days it all just feels like part of the marketing as much as anything, and some new TikToks from one Onzo1313 certainly have that feeling too. (Given that they're also posting videos of Fallout swag, it definitely seems like someone official gave the nod).

The new videos show what looks like New Vegas before the nukes hit, with the Lucky 38 casino and everything lit-up and pristine, some drive-bys of the set, and certain specific elements from the game. This video appears to show the set for the Ultra Luxe, the front of which can also be seen in this clip showcasing other storefronts in what looks like post-apocalypse style.

Most exciting for fans is the presence of a sign for the Lucky 38 casino, which is of course the base of Mr. House, who in the game runs New Vegas from his stasis chamber. Mr. House made a brief appearance in episode 8 of the first season, played by Rafi Silver, so a greater presence in season 2 seems a cert.

PCG's Jody McGregor reckoned that the show's first season was "the best Fallout since New Vegas" itself, which I'd probably agree with, and my hopes are high for a season 2 that starts bringing in some of that game's best elements. For their part one of the show's stars, Ella Purnell, reckons “no-one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.”