The Fallout season 2 leaks continue with videos of the New Vegas set, including a sign for Mr. House's casino

News
By
published

The Ultra Luxe is looking very luxe-y.

Fallout New Vegas Key Art
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Amazon's Fallout TV show turned out great, and the first season was such a hit that a second was commissioned almost immediately. As is the way with every multi-season series these days, we also got a big tease at the first season's conclusion: we're going to New Vegas baby!

It didn't take long for the first 'leaks' to appear, including a set photo revealing the return of everyone's favourite New Vegas attraction / sniper nest, Dinky the T-Rex. I put leaks in inverted commas because these days it all just feels like part of the marketing as much as anything, and some new TikToks from one Onzo1313 certainly have that feeling too. (Given that they're also posting videos of Fallout swag, it definitely seems like someone official gave the nod).

The new videos show what looks like New Vegas before the nukes hit, with the Lucky 38 casino and everything lit-up and pristine, some drive-bys of the set, and certain specific elements from the game. This video appears to show the set for the Ultra Luxe, the front of which can also be seen in this clip showcasing other storefronts in what looks like post-apocalypse style.

@onzo1313

♬ Welcome to Las Vegas - Freccero

Most exciting for fans is the presence of a sign for the Lucky 38 casino, which is of course the base of Mr. House, who in the game runs New Vegas from his stasis chamber. Mr. House made a brief appearance in episode 8 of the first season, played by Rafi Silver, so a greater presence in season 2 seems a cert.

PCG's Jody McGregor reckoned that the show's first season was "the best Fallout since New Vegas" itself, which I'd probably agree with, and my hopes are high for a season 2 that starts bringing in some of that game's best elements. For their part one of the show's stars, Ella Purnell, reckons “no-one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.”

Fallout 4 cheatsNew Vegas console commandsSkyrim Anniversary EditionSkyrim console commandsSkyrim Special Edition mods

Fallout 4 cheats: Nuclear codes
New Vegas console commands: Stacked deck
Skyrim Anniversary Edition: What it includes
Skyrim console commands: Tune your Tamriel
Skyrim Special Edition mods: More for the Nords

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Fallout TV show - the ghoul holds a canteen in the wasteland
Fallout season 2—what we know about the next season set in New Vegas
A jumpsuit-clad Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, emerges from a vault in the Fallout TV series.
Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins sure are excited for everyone to see Fallout season 2: 'No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around'
Lucy advertizes Nuka Cola
Now that Lucy is somewhere around level 8, what do you want to see in the Fallout show's second season?
In-game shot of Dinky the Dinosaur, a roadside attraction repurposed into a Sniper&#039;s nest in Fallout: New Vegas.
Alleged Fallout season 2 set photo reveals the return of New Vegas' beloved roadside attraction turned sniper nest, Dinky the T-Rex
Jonathan Nolan, Ella Purnell, and Todd Howard at The Game Awards
'I want to thank the fans of New Vegas for not burning my house to the ground,' says Jonathan Nolan while accepting a Game Award for the Fallout TV show
Firefighters and a fire truck in front of burning houses during Palisades Fire 2025
Fallout season 2 filming delayed due to massive LA fires
Latest in Streaming
Fallout New Vegas Key Art
The Fallout season 2 leaks continue with videos of the New Vegas set, including a sign for Mr. House's casino
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
A chaotic Google Doc with a terrifying minion.
I can't even handle one person in my Google Doc, yet this YouTuber invited over 800,000 people to vandalise his homework all at the same time
Kerbal Space Program 2
NASA is hosting the first Twitch stream from space and I'm already picturing the chat with equal parts fear and excitement
An NZXT Capsule Elite microphone set up on a desk with lighting enabled.
NZXT Capsule Elite review
The OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite webcam on a monitor
OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite review
Latest in News
Fallout New Vegas Key Art
The Fallout season 2 leaks continue with videos of the New Vegas set, including a sign for Mr. House's casino
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
More about streaming
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background

The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
A chaotic Google Doc with a terrifying minion.

I can't even handle one person in my Google Doc, yet this YouTuber invited over 800,000 people to vandalise his homework all at the same time
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage

BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
See more latest
Most Popular
Photo of BlizzCon 2023 main stage
BlizzCon 2025 isn't happening, meaning the event will miss its 20th anniversary, but it will return in 2026 to 'meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration'
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
World of Warcraft guild uses exploits to get world 'first' on the game's new raid, gets banned, puts its name backwards and does it again
Shohei Ohtani wearing Samurai Shohei outfit in Fortnite
The best baseball player alive is coming to Fortnite, and so is his dog
Mech in dry dock with person standing on catwalk underneath
How long can a live service game last? Theoretically, 'forever,' says Mecha Break developer: 'The last game I was in charge of has been alive and well for 16 years'
A red Porsche spaceship in front of a red planet
Naughty Dog's next game is definitely steering clear of controversy: 'Let's do something that people won't care as much about. Let's make a game about faith and religion'
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure