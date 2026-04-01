Amazon says its Fallout series has now been watched by 100 million people, 'with season two now joining season one as two of our top four biggest seasons we've ever launched'
Only Reacher had a more popular second season on the service.
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After the first season of Fallout launched on Prime Video, Amazon boasted it had been watched by 65 million people, making it their biggest hit since The Rings of Power. Unlike The Rings of Power, people actually seem to have liked Fallout's second season, which The Hollywood Reporter reports has now been seen by 83 million people.
At least, in part. Streaming figures are apparently based on how many viewers pressed play, not on how many stuck around for the finale, so it's worth taking them with a grain of salt. Still, 83 million is a lot of people who are at least curious to watch the further adventures of Walton Ghoulgins, whether they checked out five minutes in or not.
The second season's release had a bit of a halo effect on the first season, pushing it up to 100 million views. (Or partial views, again.) "Fallout continues to resonate in a powerful way with our global Prime Video audience," Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.Article continues below
"The show's performance reaffirms this," Friedlander went on, "with season two now joining season one as two of our top four biggest seasons we've ever launched. We're thrilled to see the franchise continue to grow as we head into season three."
Fallout's third season will apparently go into production this summer, and includes a visit to a new location the games have yet to take us.
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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