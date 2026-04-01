Amazon says its Fallout series has now been watched by 100 million people, 'with season two now joining season one as two of our top four biggest seasons we've ever launched'

After the first season of Fallout launched on Prime Video, Amazon boasted it had been watched by 65 million people, making it their biggest hit since The Rings of Power. Unlike The Rings of Power, people actually seem to have liked Fallout's second season, which The Hollywood Reporter reports has now been seen by 83 million people.

At least, in part. Streaming figures are apparently based on how many viewers pressed play, not on how many stuck around for the finale, so it's worth taking them with a grain of salt. Still, 83 million is a lot of people who are at least curious to watch the further adventures of Walton Ghoulgins, whether they checked out five minutes in or not.

The second season's release had a bit of a halo effect on the first season, pushing it up to 100 million views. (Or partial views, again.) "Fallout continues to resonate in a powerful way with our global Prime Video audience," Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

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"The show's performance reaffirms this," Friedlander went on, "with season two now joining season one as two of our top four biggest seasons we've ever launched. We're thrilled to see the franchise continue to grow as we head into season three."

Fallout's third season will apparently go into production this summer, and includes a visit to a new location the games have yet to take us.