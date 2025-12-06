New Fallout clip gives us a glimpse of an iconic Fallout: New Vegas location

Ahead of the release of Fallout Season 2, which begins on December 17, Prime Video let us acquire a new signal from the wasteland today: a short clip of a scene that takes place in Novac, a spot every Fallout: New Vegas fan is sure to recognize.

In the clip, Lucy is up in the mouth of Dinky the T-Rex, the enormous plaster dinosaur that looks over the Dino Dee-lite motel and served once as the Dino Bite gift shop—as well as the sniper perch for Boone, the (unquestionably) best companion in Fallout: New Vegas. Take a look:

Fallout Season Two - "Okey Dokey" Clip | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As we can see in the clip, Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) have been running a scam that sounds a bit like the con from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: turn over an outlaw (in this case, The Ghoul) to the authorities (who appear to be the Great Khans, a faction from Fallout: New Vegas) and collect the bounty. Then, while the outlaw is being hanged, shoot the rope and "use whatever violence necessary" to kill everyone and escape with both the money and their lives.

Little snag, I guess: Lucy, the former Vault-dweller, is a nice person, and is reluctant to shoot The Ghoul free while he dangles there at the end of the rope, much to his displeasure. So, she's using her speech skill in an attempt to talk her way out of the jam with a hard bargain: the Great Khans could avoid the impending shootout by letting them go and letting them keep the caps. "Would it help if I said please?" Lucy asks.

We don't get to see how Lucy's gambit turns out, but it's pretty cool to see Novac (named after the broken No Vacancy sign of the motel) and Boone's famous sniper perch—though in the game the giant dino faces away from the hotel, not toward it. I also don't remember there being an inground pool.

Boone himself isn't seen in the clip: it's been about 20 years since the events of Fallout: New Vegas, and that's a long time to cool his heels, even for a companion who's been told to wait. I suppose there's a chance he'll show up this season, though I wouldn't bet on it.

Speaking of long odds, will Walton Goggins ever play the Fallout games? I got the chance to ask him that when we spoke recently, and I also found out which Fallout game executive producer Jonathan Nolan thinks is better: Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas?