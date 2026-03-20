The best Fallout game is 99 cents right now

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If you haven't played New Vegas yet, there's no longer any excuses.

An NCR soldier from Fallout New Vegas
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Steam kicked off its Spring sale today and as usual, so much of my wishlist is on sale that I'm paralysed by choice. I probably won't buy anything. But I do know for certain that if I didn't already own Fallout: New Vegas I'd definitely be buying that, because it's going for a measly 99 cents.

Just under a buck is an extraordinary price for the very best Bethesda RPG that Bethesda didn't actually make (Obsidian made it). Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 both have their charms, but neither are as simultaneously funny and disturbing as New Vegas, and neither offer choices as consequential. Sure, it has loads of freaking cazadors, but you learn to cope.

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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