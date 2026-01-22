Ron Perlman returns to Fallout, and this time he's playing the Super Mutant for Fallout Season 2
The Perlman is back.
Fallout season 2 episode 6 fed us fans well. Lucy finally got to the Vault-Tec facility where her dad's cooking up something terrible, more Coop flashbacks, and we finally got a Super Mutant cameo. What's better, he's voiced by none other than Ron Perlman.
It's a pretty short scene, the Super Mutant actually rescues the Ghoul from a nasty fate after getting punched out of a window and impaled on a pole, and then drags him to an unknown location, supposedly where other Super Mutants are living. The mutant then asks the Ghoul to join his cause of going after the Enclave. After Coop refuses, he gets knocked out and dragged away from the hideout.
That's all the time I needed. I had thought we'd see a Super Mutant at some point in the show, especially after FEV was properly mentioned in the last episode, but I didn't expect they'd get Perlman to voice it.
For those unfamiliar with Perlman's previous Fallout work, he voiced the iconic line "war never changes" in almost every Fallout game and voiced Butch Harries in Fallout 4—despite his first role in the series paying just $40 and a sandwich.
But now I've finally heard Perlman's sweet dulcet tones in the show, my next question is, who is that Super Mutant? The character is as yet unnamed, so we don't know anything for sure, but there are some who think it could be the legendary Super Mutant Marcus, who is seen in Fallout 2 and Fallout New Vegas.
You see, Marcus is one of the OG members of Unity, a Super Mutant-supremacist group with a desire to cement their species' role in the Wasteland, and to stop those like him from being forced to hide in the shadows. A calling that seems very similar to the nameless Super Mutant in episode 6, as he tells Coop they have a common enemy: "The people who set all this in motion. The Enclave." Who also just happened to experiment with Super Mutants. Marcus is also known to be very intelligent and well-spoken, as is Perlman's mysterious Super Mutant.
Yes, Perlman's Super Mutant does look like Marcus, but that could be a coincidence, and yes, it would be very cool for Perlman to voice another iconic character, given his history with the videogame series. But I know better than to get my hopes up. So for the time being, I'm just going to be happy we got any Ron Perlman at all.
