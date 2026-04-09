20 years after Kojima announced a Metal Gear Solid movie was happening, Sony announces a Metal Gear Solid movie is happening

News
By published

But will it actually happen? Snake? Snake! Snaaaaaaaaaaaake!

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
(Image credit: Konami)

Just because a deal is reached to get a movie made doesn't mean it'll actually get made. We've seen it happen a bunch of times with videogame adaptations, like Just Cause, which was announced in 2011 and Splinter Cell, which was in development way back in 2005. Neither film ever materialized.

Enter Metal Gear Solid. Hideo Kojima announced the film adaptation himself back in 2006, some 20 years ago now, and despite occasional names popping up—like that Viggo Mortenson or Hugh Jackman would play Snake, or that Paul Thomas Anderson or Jordan Vogt-Roberts would direct—the movie has never appeared or seemingly gotten past the pre-production phase.

Article continues below

"Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games," Lipovsky and Stein said—though The Hollywood Reporter unfortunately doesn't specify whether or not they said it perfectly in unison. I hope they did. "We are thrilled and honored to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic characters and unforgettable world to life."

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.