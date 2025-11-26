I'm impatiently waiting for Fallout Season 2 by calculating the odds of my favorite New Vegas characters making an appearance

Fallout Season 2 begins December 17, and we're so excited it feels like we've been huffing Jet. We're going to Vegas, baby: the location of the best Fallout RPG (and one of the best classic RPGs of all time), and we're ready to see what Sin City looks like 20 years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, which is when the Fallout show takes place.

We're also curious if we'll see some familiar faces. Fallout: New Vegas is packed with interesting and memorable characters, and if I were a betting man I'd wager a few chips that we'll see at least one or two people (or mutants) we know from the games appear in the show.

But which characters from Fallout: New Vegas are most (or least) likely to appear in Fallout Season 2? Here are the odds as I see them.

Mr. House 🎰 Odds: 1/1

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We know for sure Mr. House is in Fallout Season 2—he's shown in the teaser as the pre-war Mr. House, played by Justin Theroux, and in the trailer as the post-war Mr. House, a digital face on a TV screen. It wouldn't be New Vegas without him.

But didn't Mr. House die in some playthroughs of Fallout: New Vegas? You can kill Mr. House in the game (I sure did), but that could probably be written around for the show. The post-war scene from the trailer might be a flashback to a time after the war but before the events of New Vegas, right? Or who knows: maybe there was a backup of Mr. House's brain on a hard drive somewhere, and in the years since the end of New Vegas someone restored it to the Lucky 38. That Mr. House is pretty good at beating the odds.

Mr. New Vegas 📻 Odds: 2/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

In Fallout 3 I played a bad guy, and as a bad guy I didn't like hearing bad things said about me on the radio, so I found the DJ, Three Dog, and killed him. You can't kill the DJ in Fallout: New Vegas, though, because he's not actually alive to begin with. Mr. New Vegas is a voice on the radio created by Mr. House, not a real person—though that voice is played by a real person: legendary Vegas crooner Wayne Newton.

It feels pretty likely that Mr. New Vegas will be heard at some point in Fallout Season 2: Wayne Newton seems like he'd be game for just about anything, and even in his 80s he's still performing both in Vegas and around the country. I think there's a decent chance he reprises his role.

(Three Dog was replaced by an intern, by the way. She wasn't happy about it.)

Raul Tejada 🛠️ Odds: 3/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

I'd love to see more chatty ghouls than feral ghouls in Fallout Season 2, and if you were making a TV show and had a chance to bring in Danny Trejo for a few scenes, wouldn't you do it? Trejo voiced ghoul Raul Tejada in Fallout: New Vegas, who wasn't just an NPC but an awesome player companion. And there's no reason he wouldn't still be around Vegas 20 years later: he's a ghoul and was already over 200 years old in the game. Surviving is what he does.

The only reason I'd say Raul isn't a lock to show up in Season 2 is that we've already got a ghoul with a pre-war history wandering the wastes—Goggins' Ghoul—so having another similar archetype around might be a bit redundant. There's only eight episodes and not a lot of room for spares.

Veronica Santangelo ✍️ Odds: 4/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

With a big focus in the show being on Maximus's adventures with the Brotherhood of Steel, there's a chance another companion from Fallout: New Vegas might make an appearance: Veronica. There are definitely hints of increased BoS activity in the trailer, which shows multiple Brotherhood airships over the desert. I'm not sure Veronica would still be with the Brotherhood after all this time, but in New Vegas she was keen on reforming them.

Veronica was voiced by Felicia Day, who would be great fun to see in the show—and she also wielded a power fist, which we briefly see Lucy using in the trailer. Maybe she got it from Veronica? There's also been a bit of speculation from fans that the voice we hear at the beginning of the teaser might be Veronica's.

Billy Knight 🤡 Odds: 5/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Billy Knight, the self-described "King of Zing," was a comedian living in New Vegas hoping for his big break. His jokes are the worst sort of Henny Youngman one-liners—I've been in love with the same woman for 17 years. If my wife ever finds out, she'll kill me!—but it's hard not to like the little weasel, who was voiced in the game by comedian Rob Corddry.

I have a hard time believing someone wouldn't have killed Billy for one of his hacky jokes after 20 long years, or that he wouldn't have simply been fired, but I'm crossing my fingers he shows up in Fallout Season 2, if only to see Lucy pretend she finds him funny just to be polite. I'd also like to see just how long The Ghoul chooses to weather his terrible zingers.

Marcus 💪🏾 Odds: 6/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Marcus is a super mutant who appeared in both Fallout 2 and Fallout: New Vegas. Unlike most super mutants in the game, he's not out for blood but instead envisions a world where mutants and humans can co-exist. Aww. Fans have been speculating that Marcus will make an appearance in Fallout Season 2 because midway through the trailer, we hear a deep voice saying to The Ghoul: "Well, then, you're gonna need friends. There's a war coming."

Marcus is a great fit for the show because he's been around the wasteland for decades, so The Ghoul almost certainly knows him. Thing is, Marcus was voiced by the iconic Michael Dorn (Worf from Star Trek) and the (admittedly heavily modulated) voice we hear in the trailer just doesn't sound like Dorn's Marcus to me. I hope it's him, I'm just not confident it's him.

Boone 🎯 Odds: 8/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Craig Boone isn't just a companion in Fallout: New Vegas—he's the best companion. I'd be pretty delighted if he showed up in Fallout Season 2, and the trailer gives us a glimpse of the spot we first meet the sniper, the Dino Dee-Lite Motel in Novac.

But Boone probably wouldn't still be skulking around that giant plaster dinosaur 20 years later. Depending on how you completed his personal quest, Boone is most likely to be hanging around with the NCR, but they weren't doing so hot in Season 1 of the Fallout series, what with Shady Sands having been turned to glass. I'd like to think Boone is still alive and doing well. I just don't expect to find out for sure in Fallout Season 2.

Lanius ⚔️ Odds: 25/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

We definitely see the Legion in the trailer for Season 2, but Legate Lanius himself would be a tough one to incorporate into the show. As second in command for Caesar's Legion in New Vegas, I'm sure most players killed this ruthless warlord off, so if he's still stomping around 20 years later in the TV series it would invalidate a heck of a lot of people's playthroughs.

But he's not necessarily dead. You can side with Lanius in the game, or if your speech skill is high enough, convince him to leave the fight, so it's perfectly possible he'd live long enough to appear on the show. I just don't think it's very likely, even though the Legion is still marching.

Mysterious Stranger 🕵️‍♂️ Odds: 100/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Look, the Mysterious Stranger doesn't make a lick of sense. Some guy in a trench coat shadowing players the entire game, stepping in occasionally to fire a few shots at your enemy before vanishing? He's not even a character, he's a perk. There's no way he'll appear in the show—they'd have to stop everything just to explain to the non-gamer viewers why some weirdo in a fedora just materialized, killed someone, then vanished, and that explanation would be nonsense.

But. I want him to appear in the show. Somehow. It's such great fun in the games when he pops in. And I think he might, but not in Season 2. In the final season of Fallout, however many seasons it goes, I bet they'll pull out all the stops and we'll see the Mysterious Stranger finally appear. For a second. And then he'll be gone.

The Courier 📦 Odds: 10,000/1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Courier has to be referenced in Fallout Season 2, right? They were hired by House to deliver the platinum chip to Vegas and wound up singlehandedly transforming the city and shaping the political structure of the wasteland for potentially decades to come.

The problem? The Courier is the player, which makes them more or less impossible to accurately depict on screen or even voice from off-screen. Maybe we'll hear about them from one of the characters, maybe there will be a few references or easter eggs, but the Courier actually appearing in Fallout Season 2? I wouldn't bet on it.