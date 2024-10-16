The 2025 game release calendar is going to tower over this year with constant major launches

The year is waning and soon we'll be standing at the starting line of 2025. And wouldn't you know it, there are going to be more new game releases in 2025. If you're already looking ahead on your calendar and planning the games of your future to-play backlog, we can help you out with a lot of likely candidates. We're tracking all the new games of 2025 that you'll want to know about as they announce release dates and then (inevitably) as some of those release dates get delayed.

As with the last few years, the beginning of 2025 is the beneficiary of at least one pretty big RPG delay that scooted into the new year to avoid a crowded end of 2024 schedule. Avowed wound up with a February 2025 release date where it's—well, actually now it's just sandwiched by some other really big releases in February like Civilization 7, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Keep this page bookmarked to find out if anyone chickens out of that gridlock of a release week.

What's the forecast for the new games of 2025?

There's no doubt that 2025 is going to feel like a much bigger year in gaming than 2024 has. This year brought us some smash hit surprises like Palworld and Helldivers 2 but we were noticeably lacking a single major release to really act as the gravitational pull for the year. Next year isn't going to have that problem.

In 2025, GTA 6 will likely be the biggest release of the year. Though it doesn't have a release date yet, Rockstar is targeting 2025. As for whether we'll be playing it on PC next year, well we aren't holding our breath. Beyond the next major Rockstar release, 2025 is already stuffed full of other long-awaited sequels in major game series. It's going to feel a lot more like 2023: the summer that brought us Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, and Starfield all right on top of each other. Here's a quick reference of the biggest games launching in 2025:

Grand Theft Auto 6 | 2025

Easily the most widely-anticipated launch expected in 2025, Rockstar is returning to Vice City with a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired crime couple. So long as there aren't any delays, and there yet may be , this will be the biggest launch of the calendar year.

Doom: The Dark Ages | 2025

The next part of one of the most influential FPS series is yanking Doom guy back to a grim fantasy medieval-like prequel setting in The Dark Ages. With any luck, this will be the third great Doom game in a decade.

Civilization 7 | February 11

The next game in this foundational 4X series is bringing big changes to Civilization . This time Firaxis is focused on a "layered" approach to history with fewer, longer ages and morphing into a new civilization at the dawn of each age.

Assassin's Creed Shadows | February 14

Assassin's Creed is finally headed to Japan and will continue the series' journey back to its roots. Unlike the open world action Creed games of the past several years, Shadows is following after Mirage by prioritizing stealth again.

Avowed | February 18

Obsidian's next major RPG is an open-world fantasy set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. Though Obsidian may not want everyone to call this its version of Skyrim, it sort of is. More importantly though, we think the differences make it compelling .

Monster Hunter Wilds | February 28

Wilds looks like it may be the cherry on top of a several year run of great Monster Hunter games. It looks like the evolution from Monster Hunter World that we were hoping for with a more responsive, simulated open world of monsters to hunt.

Death Stranding 2 | 2025

Sam Bridges sets out on another open-world adventure to reconnect an apocalyptic landscape and save humanity from extinction. By the looks of things it will be just as weird as any Kojima game. Now we just need to wait and see if we'll get to play it on PC in the same year.

January 2025

January 16 —Assetto Corsa EVO - Hyper realistic racing ( Steam )

—Assetto Corsa EVO - Hyper realistic racing ( ) January 16 —Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Massive battle hack and slash RPG ( Steam )

—Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Massive battle hack and slash RPG ( ) January 28 —The Stone of Madness - 18th-century stealth tactics ( Steam )

—The Stone of Madness - 18th-century stealth tactics ( ) January 28—Warside - Tactical Advance Wars-styled wargame ( Steam )

February 2025

February 11 —Civilization 7 - Continue to oppose Gandhi's 4X reign of terror ( Steam )

—Civilization 7 - Continue to oppose Gandhi's 4X reign of terror ( ) February 11 —Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - More medieval first-person action RPG ( Steam )

—Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - More medieval first-person action RPG ( ) February 14 —Assassin's Creed: Shadows - Feudal Japan gets the assassin treatment ( Epic )

—Assassin's Creed: Shadows - Feudal Japan gets the assassin treatment ( ) February 14 —Date Everything! - ( Steam )

—Date Everything! - ( ) February 14 —Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered ( Steam )

—Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered ( ) February 18 —Avowed - Obsidian's first-person fantasy RPG ( Steam )

—Avowed - Obsidian's first-person fantasy RPG ( ) February 18 —Lost Records: Bloom and Rage - Life is Strange meets Yellowjackets ( Steam )

—Lost Records: Bloom and Rage - Life is Strange meets Yellowjackets ( ) February 27 —Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Steam )

—Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( ) February 28 —Monster Hunter Wilds - Monstrous new frontier ( Steam )

—Monster Hunter Wilds - Monstrous new frontier ( ) February ??—Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Rat soulslike sequel ( Steam )

March 2025

March 4 —Two Point Museum - Museum management sim ( Steam )

—Two Point Museum - Museum management sim ( ) March 20 —Atelier Yumia - Open world crafting RPG ( Steam )

—Atelier Yumia - Open world crafting RPG ( ) March 25 —Tales of the Shire - A wholesome Hobbit life sim ( Steam )

—Tales of the Shire - A wholesome Hobbit life sim ( ) March ??—Atomfall - Western version of Stalker set in British countryside ( Site )

The Alters - What if Fallout Shelter had a story ( Steam )

- What if Fallout Shelter had a story ( ) Big Walk - Co-op silly walking game ( Steam )

- Co-op silly walking game ( ) Broken Arrow - Real-time modern warfare tactics game ( Steam )

- Real-time modern warfare tactics game ( ) Cairn - Open-ended survival climber ( Steam )

- Open-ended survival climber ( ) Citizen Sleeper 2 - Story RPG sequel ( Steam )

- Story RPG sequel ( ) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Turn-based RPG with a dark fantasy story ( Steam )

- Turn-based RPG with a dark fantasy story ( ) Crashlands 2 - Open world crafting RPG ( Steam )

- Open world crafting RPG ( ) Cuffbust - Adorable prison break with friends ( Steam )

- Adorable prison break with friends ( ) Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Open world delivery sim sequel ( Site )

- Open world delivery sim sequel ( ) Demonschool - High school demon-fighting tactics RPG ( Steam )

- High school demon-fighting tactics RPG ( ) Doom: The Dark Ages - The war with hell gets medieval ( Steam )

- The war with hell gets medieval ( ) Dune: Awakening - Survival crafting MMO ( Steam )

- Survival crafting MMO ( ) Earth from Another Sun - Open world galactic scifi sandbox ( Steam )

- Open world galactic scifi sandbox ( ) Eternal Strands - 3rd person spell-em-up ( Steam )

- 3rd person spell-em-up ( ) Falling Frontier - Logistics-heavy space grand strategy ( Steam )

- Logistics-heavy space grand strategy ( ) The First Berserker: Khazan - ARPG based on Dungeon & Fighter ( Steam )

- ARPG based on Dungeon & Fighter ( ) Generation Exile - Space colony simulator ( Steam )

- Space colony simulator ( ) Grand Theft Auto 6 - Crime returns to Vice City ( Site )

- Crime returns to Vice City ( ) Light Odyssey - Top-down boss rush Souls-like ( Steam )

- Top-down boss rush Souls-like ( ) Little Nightmares 3 - Frightening platforming ( Steam )

- Frightening platforming ( ) Lost Isle - Procgen fantasy survival ( Steam )

- Procgen fantasy survival ( ) Mafia: The Old Country - Historical organized crime ( Steam )

- Historical organized crime ( ) Mixtape - Music-fueled narrative adventure ( Steam )

- Music-fueled narrative adventure ( ) Mouse - Classic cartoon style FPS ( Steam )

- Classic cartoon style FPS ( ) Nivalis - Cyberpunk slice-of-life ( Steam )

- Cyberpunk slice-of-life ( ) Pathologic 3 - Latest narrative horror ( Steam )

- Latest narrative horror ( ) Skate - Return of the skateboarding series ( Site )

- Return of the skateboarding series ( ) Slay the Spire 2 - Roguelike card sequel ( Steam )

- Roguelike card sequel ( ) South of Midnight - Action-adventure southern folktale ( Steam )

- Action-adventure southern folktale ( ) Splitgate 2 - PvP shooter with portals ( Steam )

- PvP shooter with portals ( ) Surviving Deponia - More Deponia, now a colony sim ( Steam )

- More Deponia, now a colony sim ( ) Tales of Seikyu - A fantasy farming sim full of demons ( Steam )

- A fantasy farming sim full of demons ( ) Tenebris Somnia - 8-bit horror with FMV cutscenes ( Steam )

- 8-bit horror with FMV cutscenes ( ) The Thing: Remastered - Survival horror remaster ( Steam )

- Survival horror remaster ( ) Umbratica Tactics - Vampire-hunting tactics ( Steam )

- Vampire-hunting tactics ( ) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Revamped RPG ( Steam )

- Bloodlines 2 - Revamped RPG ( ) Voyagers of Nera (Early Access) - Ocean-going survival ( Steam )

(Early Access) - Ocean-going survival ( ) Wanderstop - An existential cozy game ( Steam )

- An existential cozy game ( ) We Might Die - Mech-based roguelike shooter ( Steam )

- Mech-based roguelike shooter ( ) Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori (Early Access) - Ride horses in Mongolia ( Steam )

(Early Access) - Ride horses in Mongolia ( ) Wreckless - Online skatepark ( Steam )

- Online skatepark ( ) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Bird-afflicted Ming dynasty soulslike ( Steam )

More upcoming games

Although they don't have release dates or years yet, here are more upcoming games to keep an eye on that could still land sometime in 2025.

Arknights: Endfield - Action RPG spinoff of the mobile gacha game ( Site )

- Action RPG spinoff of the mobile gacha game ( ) Blade - Third-person Marvel action game from Arkane ( Site )

- Third-person Marvel action game from Arkane ( ) Blue Prince - Surreal architectural puzzle adventure ( Steam )

- Surreal architectural puzzle adventure ( ) Cart Life - Street vendor life sim ( Steam )

- Street vendor life sim ( ) Chrono Odyssey - Fantasy MMO ( Steam )

- Fantasy MMO ( ) Crescent County - Magic broom courier sim ( Steam )

- Magic broom courier sim ( ) Crimson Desert - Singleplayer RPG from Black Desert devs ( Site )

- Singleplayer RPG from Black Desert devs ( ) Crisol: Theater of Idols - Blood-fueled first-person horror ( Steam )

- Blood-fueled first-person horror ( ) Control 2 - Surrealist adventure sequel ( Site )

- Surrealist adventure sequel ( ) Deer & Boy - Cinematic platformer with a deer pal ( Steam )

- Cinematic platformer with a deer pal ( ) Delta Force: Hawk Ops - Free-to-play multi-mode shooter ( Steam )

- Free-to-play multi-mode shooter ( ) Den of Wolves - Co-op futuristic heist game from Payday devs ( Steam )

- Co-op futuristic heist game from Payday devs ( ) Everywhere - A metaverse game from GTA producers ( Site )

- A metaverse game from GTA producers ( ) Exoborne - Extraction shooter with a sci-fi apocalypse vibe ( Steam )

- Extraction shooter with a sci-fi apocalypse vibe ( ) Exodus - Time-traveling sci-fi action RPG with Mass Effect vibes ( Site )

- Time-traveling sci-fi action RPG with Mass Effect vibes ( ) Fable - Quirky fantasy RPG reboot ( Steam )

- Quirky fantasy RPG reboot ( ) Grave Seasons - Stardew Valley with a supernatural killer ( Steam )

- Stardew Valley with a supernatural killer ( ) Harmonium: The Musical World - Musical adventure with deaf protag ( Site )

- Musical adventure with deaf protag ( ) Hordes of Hunger - 3D "survivorslike" ( Steam )

- 3D "survivorslike" ( ) I Am Jesus Christ - First Person Savior ( Steam )

- First Person Savior ( ) Industria 2 - Narrative FPS in AI infested otherworld ( Steam )

- Narrative FPS in AI infested otherworld ( ) Judas - BioShock director's next FPS ( Steam )

- BioShock director's next FPS ( ) Jurassic Park: Survival - Action-adventure set right after original film ( Site )

- Action-adventure set right after original film ( ) Kemuri - Urban fantasy parkour from Ikumi Nakamura's new studio ( Site )

- Urban fantasy parkour from Ikumi Nakamura's new studio ( ) Killer Bean - Sentient coffee bean assassin roguelike ( Steam )

- Sentient coffee bean assassin roguelike ( ) Killing Floor 3 - Co-op zed FPS ( Steam )

- Co-op zed FPS ( ) Knights in Tight Spaces - Tight fights go fantasy ( Steam )

- Tight fights go fantasy ( ) Last Sentinel - Dystopian action game by Lightspeed Studios ( Site )

- Dystopian action game by Lightspeed Studios ( ) Light No Fire - An even bigger game from No Man's Sky's team ( Steam )

- An even bigger game from No Man's Sky's team ( ) Mecha Break - Multiplayer mech combat ( Steam )

- Multiplayer mech combat ( ) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - What a thrill ( Steam )

- What a thrill ( ) NAIAD - Vibrant underwater exploration ( Steam )

- Vibrant underwater exploration ( ) Nighthawks - A vampire RPG from adventure game veterans ( Steam )

- A vampire RPG from adventure game veterans ( ) No Players Online - Vintage desktop simulator horror ( Steam )

- Vintage desktop simulator horror ( ) OD - Hideo Kojima's collaboration with Jordan Peele ( Site )

- Hideo Kojima's collaboration with Jordan Peele ( ) Off the Grid - Blomkamp Battle Royale ( Site )

- Blomkamp Battle Royale ( ) Outward 2 - Hardcore RPG sequel ( Steam )

- Hardcore RPG sequel ( ) Perfect Dark - Classic FPS remake ( Steam )

- Classic FPS remake ( ) R-Type Tactics I - II Cosmos - Tactics spinoff of side-scroll shooter ( Steam )

- Tactics spinoff of side-scroll shooter ( ) Ruffy and the Riverside - Colorful character platformer ( Steam )

- Colorful character platformer ( ) She Dreams Elsewhere - Retro-surreal adventure RPG ( Steam )

- Retro-surreal adventure RPG ( ) The Simulation - Meta horror investigation ( Site )

- Meta horror investigation ( ) Sleep Awake - Psychedelic sleep horror ( Site )

- Psychedelic sleep horror ( ) Stellar Blade - Flashy scifi hack-and-slash ( Site )

- Flashy scifi hack-and-slash ( ) Sunset Devils - Western top-down shooter ( Steam )

- Western top-down shooter ( ) Tears of Metal - Co-op hack-and-slash roguelike ( Steam )

- Co-op hack-and-slash roguelike ( ) Witchbrook - Wizarding school life sim ( Steam )

- Wizarding school life sim ( ) Wrestle Story - turn-based pro wrestling RPG ( Steam )