Fallout 76's new Burning Springs update is packed with locations inspired by Amazon's Fallout season 2, so you don't have to just play New Vegas to keep the good times going

I'm currently maxing out the amount of Fallout I can squeeze into everyday life. With the ongoing second season of the TV show, a replay of Fallout: New Vegas, and the usual pitstops in Fallout 76, I see VATS every time I close my eyes.

But that's probably pretty common for fans right now, especially for those enjoying the second season so much they want nothing more than to experience it for themselves. And while New Vegas obviously has the most accurate in-game locations, Fallout 76 also has some excellent nods to the show with the latest Burning Springs update.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Burning Springs update opened up a whole new area of the map, introducing players to the sandy wasteland of Ohio. There's the Rust King's domain, the odd, deteriorating traveller hub, and even some giant plastic dinosaurs. It's no surprise that the vibe shifts once you step across the border, as creative director Jon Rush has revealed a couple of times now how the area draws "its main influences from Fallout 3 and New Vegas."

You can see the influence when walking into areas like abandoned Athens or the Rust Kingdom, home to the Rust King and his violent followers. There's also Dino Peaks mini golf, which pays homage to Dinky the T.Rex, but feels more like Quarry Junction thanks to the multiple Deathclaws that will rise from the dirt and hunt you down when you get too close—I learned that one the hard way.

There's also the famous Red Rocket chain, as seen in the first season of the TV show and Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. But this time it's called The Chop Shop, as it's a former Red Rocket station which currently serves as a raider outpost.

But if you really want to get as close to the TV show as possible, then might I suggest wandering down to Highway Town so you can meet none other than Walton Goggins' The Ghoul. As it turns out, he's just killing some time in Ohio, dishing out bounty hunts to whoever wants to earn a couple extra caps—or whoever's just looking for an excuse to hunt someone down.

This is where I've been spending most of my time as of late, and I will say it's the perfect chaser after watching the latest Fallout season two episode. So if you're looking for an extra way to enjoy the Wasteland, Fallout 76 certainly has some great spots to check out.