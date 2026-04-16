The Call of Duty Movie is coming in June—of 2028

The Call of Duty movie announced by Activision and Paramount in 2025 is set to come out on June 30—of, uh, 2028. No need to start standing in line just yet, I guess.

The two-years-down-the-road debut was revealed today on the Call of Duty X account:

Lock it in. The @CallofDutyMovie drops into theaters on June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/LitTadMjOKApril 16, 2026

Not much more to it, really, although I do note that there's now a Call of Duty Movie X account, which is where we'll presumably start to see movie-specific CoD news popping up. You'll want to follow that if you're interested in this flick.

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We don't know much about the film at this point, but as PC Gamer's TV guy pointed out last year, it does seem to be moving ahead with speed and purpose. Less than two months after the initial reveal, dad TV maestro Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883) was announced as the scriptwriter, while Friday Night Lights series developer and Battleship director Peter Berg is set to co-write and direct.

But even with that dearth of detail, I don't think it's too hard to guess at what we can expect in the broad strokes: Something akin to Without Remorse, I would say, the Michael B. Jordan-starring Prime-exclusive tale of an unstoppable American hero caught up in a high-stakes conflict between the US and Russia—while the world sleeps soundly, blissfully unaware that its fate turns on the actions of a few hard men willing to do the hard things.

Without Remorse - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I joke (although I'm not joking about that, to be clear, that's pretty much Taylor Sheridan's whole thing) but I also dig war movies, and so even though Call of Duty really isn't my bag I'll no doubt watch this one when it's out. In 2028.