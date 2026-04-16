The Call of Duty Movie is coming in June—of 2028
No need to reserve your seat just yet.
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The Call of Duty movie announced by Activision and Paramount in 2025 is set to come out on June 30—of, uh, 2028. No need to start standing in line just yet, I guess.
The two-years-down-the-road debut was revealed today on the Call of Duty X account:
Lock it in. The @CallofDutyMovie drops into theaters on June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/LitTadMjOKApril 16, 2026
Not much more to it, really, although I do note that there's now a Call of Duty Movie X account, which is where we'll presumably start to see movie-specific CoD news popping up. You'll want to follow that if you're interested in this flick.Article continues below
We don't know much about the film at this point, but as PC Gamer's TV guy pointed out last year, it does seem to be moving ahead with speed and purpose. Less than two months after the initial reveal, dad TV maestro Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883) was announced as the scriptwriter, while Friday Night Lights series developer and Battleship director Peter Berg is set to co-write and direct.
But even with that dearth of detail, I don't think it's too hard to guess at what we can expect in the broad strokes: Something akin to Without Remorse, I would say, the Michael B. Jordan-starring Prime-exclusive tale of an unstoppable American hero caught up in a high-stakes conflict between the US and Russia—while the world sleeps soundly, blissfully unaware that its fate turns on the actions of a few hard men willing to do the hard things.
I joke (although I'm not joking about that, to be clear, that's pretty much Taylor Sheridan's whole thing) but I also dig war movies, and so even though Call of Duty really isn't my bag I'll no doubt watch this one when it's out. In 2028.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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