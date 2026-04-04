Amazon TV head allegedly orders Mass Effect show rewrite to make it 'more appealing to non-gamers'

I don't envy any showrunners currently working on a videogame adaptation, which have been the new hotness since Fallout and The Last of Us hit the big time. On one side, you've got the general TV audience who may be skeptical of what videogames can bring to the table, and on the other, you've got hordes of fans with an axe to grind for anyone who mucks up a take on that thing they love a little too much. In other words, the Mass Effect show was always gonna have an uphill battle—and a new report alleges a rewrite has been ordered already.

The report from The Ankler (via IGN) states that Amazon MGM Studios' head of global TV Peter Friedlander is reviewing various scripts for in-development shows, including Mass Effect, which is "on the verge" of a series order. Friedlander has reportedly requested that the show be rewritten to be "more appealing to non-gamers."

While the phrase "appealing to non-gamers" isn't going to flatter a lot of gamers (who, one assumes, are more excited for this show than anybody), I can't help but think of how The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently getting drawn and quartered for basically being a YouTube Shorts-esque parade of incoherent references. Maybe this rewrite will help Mass Effect avoid that sort of pitfall? A wink and a nod every now and then can be fun, but when a TV show is too reverent to the source material, it makes me wonder why I'm not just playing the game instead.

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On the other hand, there have been plenty of adaptations that seem embarrassed to be based on a videogame, or fail to fill the void in these stories left by a lack of interactivity. You might remember that the Halo TV show had "absolutely no vibes," as former PC Gamer features producer Natalie Clayton put it. The bar for quality for these adaptations has certainly gone up over time, but bad and funny is usually preferable to okay and boring.

If this kills all your hype for the nascent show, at least you've still got the next Mass Effect game to look forward to—though the recent Saudi-backed buyout of EA reportedly had the team at Bioware wondering how long they had left, and that's after a brutal wave of layoffs carved out a number of the studio's veterans earlier in 2025.

You might find more cause for hope in the realm of off-brand Mass Effectlings: CRPG sicko studio Owlcat has a very Mass Effect-y Expanse game coming next year, Exodus is also set to launch in 2027 and has a lot of former BioWare talent, while even Star Wars Zero Company has a strong BioWare inflection to its pacing and squad interactions.