Amazon TV head allegedly orders Mass Effect show rewrite to make it 'more appealing to non-gamers'

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I should go.

Two women in sci-fi armor stand on an alien planet: it&#039;s a Mass Effect 1 remaster screenshot.
(Image credit: BioWare)

I don't envy any showrunners currently working on a videogame adaptation, which have been the new hotness since Fallout and The Last of Us hit the big time. On one side, you've got the general TV audience who may be skeptical of what videogames can bring to the table, and on the other, you've got hordes of fans with an axe to grind for anyone who mucks up a take on that thing they love a little too much. In other words, the Mass Effect show was always gonna have an uphill battle—and a new report alleges a rewrite has been ordered already.

The report from The Ankler (via IGN) states that Amazon MGM Studios' head of global TV Peter Friedlander is reviewing various scripts for in-development shows, including Mass Effect, which is "on the verge" of a series order. Friedlander has reportedly requested that the show be rewritten to be "more appealing to non-gamers."

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If this kills all your hype for the nascent show, at least you've still got the next Mass Effect game to look forward to—though the recent Saudi-backed buyout of EA reportedly had the team at Bioware wondering how long they had left, and that's after a brutal wave of layoffs carved out a number of the studio's veterans earlier in 2025.

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Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

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