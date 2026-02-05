The total conversion mod remaking the lost Fallout 3 in Fallout: New Vegas got its first trailer and a new name
Van Buren will never die.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The sequel to Fallout 2 being developed by Black Isle Studios in the early 2000s was codenamed Van Buren, and when it was shut down in 2003—after which Bethesda picked up the ball, but made a completely different game—it became a kind of lost relic for Fallout tragics.
Van Buren's the mythic could-have-been that almost-was, a Fallout RPG that would have had everything we loved about the first two games in it and none of the stuff we didn't love about the Fallout 3 we eventually got. Because it never got made it can stay perfect in our imaginations, never having to live up to reality.
That doesn't stop modders from wanting to make it real in their own ways, though. There's a mod to recreate Van Buren in Fallout 2's engine called Fallout Yesterday, and a project that's supposedly remaking the whole game as it would have been. However, since a bunch of ideas from Van Buren were eventually re-used in Fallout: New Vegas—like Caesar's Legion, the Big MT, and Joshua Graham—you can see why there would be an advantage in remaking Van Buren as a mod for the game that already has some of the relevant assets.
If this sounds familiar you may remember when the project was called Revelation Blues, the name under which it released a demo last year. It's now been renamed The New West, and the teaser trailer above released conveniently after the climax of Fallout Season 2, when interest in New Vegas is the highest it's been in years. Not that you'd know it from Bethesda's silence on the remaster front.
The trailer feels like classic Fallout and sets up the plot of Van Buren—there's a prison run by an AI called Odysseus, which you're set to escape from in the opening, and a New Plague out there in the wasteland. Half of this is soundtracked by Johnny Cash singing Wayfaring Stranger, which would make a great nickname for The New West's equivalent of The Lone Wanderer.
You can keep up with the progress of Fallout: The New West on its website, and the demo from back when it was called Revelation Blues is still up on Nexus Mods.
Fallout season 2: All the episode reviews and recaps
How to play New Vegas: How to get the old clanker of an RPG running on your 2025 machine
New Vegas console commands: How to use cheats in New Vegas, just in case
Best New Vegas mods: If you've had enough of vanilla, soup up the strip with these
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.