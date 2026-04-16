It is once again time to have a horrible experience on the railway. That's both the catchphrase of millions of British commuters since the mid-1990s, and the reality for the denizens of Metro 2039, which just broke cover at today's Xbox First Look event.

This is our first new non-VR Metro game since 2019's Metro Exodus, and it looks like… things have not got much better. In fact, they're markedly worse: the entire Moscow Metro has fallen under the sway of the Novoreich, Metro's Nazi faction, and they're now led by "the legendary Spartan, Hunter."

Hunter has branded himself Fuhrer, and he's been hard at work—"The Fuhrer promises salvation and a new life for the people on the surface but in reality, communities remain trapped deep within the Metro, flooded by propaganda and misinformation, suffering under his authoritarian regime." As to whether this is the same legendary Spartan named Hunter who was kind of a mentor figure to Artyom back in Metro 2033, well, it'd be a heck of a coincidence if it's not him.

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But Artyom, it seems, is not back in the saddle for 2039. Metro is getting a voiced protagonist this time, only referred to as "The Stranger," because in the metro you can get either a voice or a name, but not both. The Stranger is "a recluse haunted by violent waking nightmares, forced to undertake a harrowing journey back down to the Metro, a place he swore he would never return to."

Those violent waking nightmares are a big part of the game's reveal: The Stranger's having a rough go of it in Metro 2039's trailer—he spends most of it on a nightmarish journey to the centre of the soul, chasing after hordes of kids being dragged off by the Novoreich in chains and indoctrinated into obedient little Nazis.