'I haven't sat down to play the games, and I won't': Fallout's Walton Goggins says he 'not interested' in playing the RPGs his show is based on

"I don't believe that I'm an avatar. I believe The Ghoul exists in the world."

Fallout Season 2 is set to begin airing weekly starting December 17 on Prime Video, and that means we're finally headed to New Vegas, baby! Ahead of the show visiting the site of the most cherished of the Fallout games, I got the chance to talk to some of the key cast members, including Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and Aaron Moten.

My number one question for the cast: have they played any of the Fallout games the show is based on, either prior to filming Season 1 or following its huge critical success?

Another Fallout cast member who hasn't played the games yet is Aaron Moten, who portrays Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus on the show—though unlike Goggins, Moten said he does plan to play the Fallout games. Eventually.

Moten wasn't talking about waiting until the end of Fallout Season 2, but the end of the show entirely—however many seasons and years that winds up being.

Ella Purnell as Lucy

Unlike her co-stars, Ella Purnell, who plays Vault-dweller Lucy MacLean, has played a Fallout game—and plans to play more of them soon.

"Yeah, I played Fallout 4 when I was in prep for season one, and that was a really fun and exciting experience," she said. "I'm really glad I did, and not because it necessarily informed my performance. Obviously, it's not a one-to-one adaptation. My character's not really in the games, but just because it heightened the enjoyment and the experience, like getting to see the power armor and that they actually built it, putting on the Vault suit, walking into the set for the Vault."

Having played Fallout 4, she could feel the same thing fans of the games felt watching those scenes in the show. "I knew what that meant. I knew how important that was," Purnell said.

"This time around, I did not play the game, and I kind of did it in reverse, where I want to wait for the show to come out, watch all the episodes, and then play New Vegas, and then do it in reverse and see how that changes the experience of playing the game," Purnell said.

"And then I don't know what I'll do for Season 3," she said. "Maybe I'll play them all and become like a really addicted gamer. Who knows?"

