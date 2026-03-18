Starfield's Terran Armada story DLC will let you recruit a robot who is 'not evil' but also 'definitely not good'
Nick Valentine he ain't.
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The big news out of Starfield right now is the Free Lanes update, a patch that will finally let players fly between planets in a system by activating a "cruise mode", as well as adding a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, upgrades, and a pet. But Bethesda also took the opportunity to tease an upcoming story DLC called Terran Armada, which pits us against people who think they're the true inheritors of Earth's legacy, and who have an army of robots to prove it.
Those robots can hop out of pods to attack while you're in the middle of exploring one of the Terran Armada's bases, which makes them seem a bit like Skyrim's draugr. Although one of them can be recruited to join your crew as a companion, and I get a bit of an HK-47 vibe off him. "He's not evil," writing director Emil Pagliarulo says in the deep-dive video above. "But he's definitely not good."
Completing a particular sidequest in New Atlantis will also let you recruit a ModelG mini-bot to your crew, which seems a bit more pet-like and malleable—it can be repainted and have its personality reconfigured to your liking.Article continues below
The other big new feature in Terran Armada are incursions, which represent the Armada's progress invading the Settled Systems. They pop up on the starmap and it's up to you whether you fly over to deal with them, though if you do they can disable your ship's grav-jump and leave you unable to fast-travel away until you've finished dealing with them. They can also yoink you right out of cruise mode, which seems rude.
Terran Armada also brings new ships and ship parts, as well as gear that's a bit more real-world and less sci-fi. If you've been hankering for a straight-up machine gun in Starfield, here's where you get one. You also get more outpost decorations, and a pre-built outpost that's ready to drop on whatever planet you like. It comes fully decorated though it can be customized if you don't like the furniture.
Terran Armada will be out on April 7, just like the Free Lanes update. It'll cost $10, but if you previously bought the premium upgrade it's being thrown in with that as well, which is nice.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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