Lost Fallout: New Vegas post-ending dialogue has been found and restored

The Cut Post Game of Fallout New Vegas - Now Fully Restored - YouTube Watch On

One of many good ideas Obsidian had for Fallout: New Vegas that tragically had to be cut for time was that you'd be able to keep playing after the ending slideshow, sidequesting across a version of the Mojave Wasteland that reflected your decisions in the main campaign. And while modders restored a version of that vision a while back, now we've got a closer look at what Obsidian originally planned.

The recently leaked beta full of cut content is the source for this, and as the video above shows it's mostly additional dialogue relating to which ending you chose. If you sided with the Legion, Caesar's forces take over the Strip and merchants like Lupe the water vendor close shop and leave while Easy Pete waits on his porch to give those gosh dang Legionaries "a face full of dynamite for their trouble." If you help the NCR win at Hoover Dam, your companion Cass is pleased you delivered the Legion "a royal asskicking". "I ain't looking forward to the taxes, though," says a prospector.

Meanwhile, if you pursue independence for New Vegas, the King declares it "a new golden age," while the Brotherhood of Steel takes over the Helios One power plant and your supportive pal Yes Man stops being quite so obsequious. Finally, putting Mr House in charge results in him letting you keep your apartment at the Lucky 38 while Lily the nightkin tells you she's "so proud of her little angel."

These lines are being restored thanks to the Post-Game Dialogue Restored mod, a work in progress that you'll also need to have the Functional Post Game Ending mod installed to make use of.