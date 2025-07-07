I'm using every picosecond of my 20-year PC tech journo career to bring you the best Prime Day PC gaming deals on the internet tubes
It's all been leading up to this.
I started professionally prodding PC gaming hardware back in 2005 and, for want of less scatological phraseology, I've been a s**t filter for tech buys ever since. My career has always been about products, whether it's testing the latest graphics cards, putting the best gaming laptops through their paces, or tapping away at gaming keyboards, it's always been a question of finding the best gaming hardware to recommend to readers, and to steer you away from the worst.
I reckon that puts me in a great position to be able to guide you to the best PC gaming deals this Prime Day week has to offer. Prime Day week? Yes, there is no actual 'Prime Day' anymore, with Amazon itself going ham on the deals over four days, and every other retailer kicking things off from the very start of this week, I'll be here all week digging into the best goodies to treat yourself with.
And that's kinda what Prime Day is all about really. The end of year sales are generally about buying gifts for others, while the summer sales are about being more selfish and finding funky things to buy for yourself. The PC Gamer team and I are also regularly curating lists of the best deals in our Prime Day deal hubs, too, so no matter what you're after we've got you covered.
Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Prime week.
🖥️ RTX 5060 - ABS Cyclone Aqua | $900 @ Newegg (code ABS10FTT)
🖥️ RTX 5060 Ti - Cobratype Pilot | $1,300 @ Newegg
🖥️ RTX 5070 - Skytech Azure | $1,400 at Newegg
🖥️ RTX 5070 Ti - Zotac Mek | $1,800 at Newegg
🖥️ RTX 5080 - Skytech Prism | $2,550 @ Newegg
🖥️ RX 9060 XT (8 GB) - Cobratype Canebrake Elite | $850 @ Newegg
🖥️ RX 9070 - Skytech Shadow | $1,600 @ Newegg
🖥️ RX 9070 XT - Cobratype Pilot | $1,590 @ Newegg
💻 RTX 5060 - Alienware Aurora | $1,100 @ Best Buy
💻 RTX 4070 - Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 | $1,216 @ Amazon
💻 RTX 5070 - Asus TUF A16 | $1,399 @ Best Buy
💻 RTX 5070 Ti - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $1,750 @ Best Buy
💻 RTX 5080 - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $2,300 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5090: $2,600 @ B&H Photo
🕹️ RTX 5080: $1,400 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $830 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5070: $600 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $430 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $370 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5060: $300 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5050: Coming soon
🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $720 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9070: $600 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $370 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $300 @ Newegg
🕹️ Arc B580: $290 @ B&H Photo
🕹️ Arc B570: $260 @ Amazon
- Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16 | $3,000
- Best gaming monitor: MSI MPG 321URX | $1,050
- Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo | $499
- Best graphics card: Radeon RX 9070 | $600
- Best wireless gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | $142
- Best gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha | $80
- Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed | $85
- Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 | $160
- Best PC controller: Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless | $53
- Best SSD: WD Black SN7100 | $70
1. Alienware 16X Aurora | RTX 5070 | Intel Core Ultra 9 275H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB RAM | 2 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,649.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
Beyond the brand-spanking-new 115 W variant of the RTX 5070 sitting at its heart, you're also getting a beefy eight Performance core, 16 Efficient Intel chip, 32 GB of DDR5, and a 2 TB SSD thrown in with this particular machine. Oh, and a speedy 240 Hz screen, making for quite the specs sheet. It's not got a fancy OLED panel, but otherwise this is a very well-rounded package for a fair bit less than most RTX 5070 machines we're finding right now.
Price check: Dell $1,899.99
2. ABS Cyclone Aqua | RTX 5060 | Core i5 14400F | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $200 with code ABS10JUNE)
This gaming PC lets you enter the current GPU generation for well under $1,000, and you're getting a pretty nice all-round package for this budget price. Sure, you're only getting DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage, but these things are common at the sub-$1,000 price point. DDR4 should serve you fine with this budget build, and storage can be upgraded easily. It's a great way to get started PC gaming with a friendly price tag.
3. Legion Go S SteamOS | 8-inch | 1200p | 120 Hz | Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 32 GB LPDDR5X-7500 | 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD | $829.99 $779.99 at Best Buy (save $50)
It's not a big saving, but the SteamOS version of the brilliant Legion Go S has only just appeared, so it's going to be a while before you see anything better. This handheld gaming PC is well worth the full price, though, as you get the speedy Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU backed up with an enormous amount of RAM, and Valve's peerless SteamOS software for a sublime gaming-on-the-go experience.
Price check: Lenovo $829.99
4. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 1440p | 165 Hz | VA | $239.99 $137.77 at Newegg (save $102.22)
ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in useful for some.
5. Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx | 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | $599.99 $499.99 at Newegg(save $100)
Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $50 off, making it the cheapest OLED on our entire list right now (though it has been cheaper than this before). To top it off, it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.01 ms response time, and a solid selection of ports with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and USB Type-C.
Price check: Amazon $549.99
6. Lexar NM790 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $99.99 $67.97 at Amazon (save $22.02)
For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive offering serious performance, this is a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money. Our review of the 4 TB version clearly shows just how good it is.
7. Sparkle Arc B570 | 10 GB GDDR6 | 2304 shaders | 2600 MHz boost | $289.99 $259.99 at Amazon (save $30)
Intel's new Battlemage chip is only a fraction slower than its last-gen Arc A770, but it's too expensive and too close in price to the B580. It's also worth noting that the drivers still need work, as some games don't like the new architecture. When it's all working fine, you're getting a lot of GPU for the money, though the price is over the MSRP.
Arc B570 price check: Walmart $279.99 | Newegg $279.99 | B&H Photo $299.99 | Best Buy $335.99
8. Corsair RMx Shift RM750x | 80 Plus Gold | PCIe 5.0/ATX 3.0 compliant | Shifted connectors | $154.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $65)
Here's a 750 W version of a PSU that not one but two members of the PC Gamer hardware team use on their own PCs. Apart from a solid platform, plenty of ports, and tiny connectors, this PSU's party trick are having all of its connections on the side of the unit, which totally changes how accessible they are from the side of your PC case. You do have to be sure your case has the room for it, but it's very convenient if you do.
Crucial X9 | 1 TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Up to 1,050 MB/s read and write | $91.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $27)
Small enough to tie to the end of your lanyard and theoretically hardy enough, too. The plastic shell of this external SSD is apparently "shock, vibration, and drop proof up to 7.5 feet," though I'd rather not put that claim to the test myself.
Price check: $64.99 at Newegg
That's a pretty dinky, and pretty speedy external drive for not a lot of cash.
While not explicitly a deal as such, the fact that the Radeon RX 9070 is finally available for close to its original launch price/MSRP is definitely something to celebrate. And celebrate it I did last week, when I made AMD's second-tier RDNA 4 GPU our pick as the best graphics card for most PC gamers.
I'll be honest, that was a tough journey to be on, trying to figure out what to recommend as the best graphics cards of 2025, especially given all the tough times we've been facing with scarcity, scalping, gouging, and tariff-related price hikes. But now we're close to the $549 MSRP with a $600 ASRock RX 9070 at Newegg today.
In terms of performance, it gets seriously close to both the RX 9070 XT and the RTX 5070 Ti, both more expensive GPUs, especially when you bring in some easy overclocking.
Price watch: ➖
Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | 250 hour battery life | 400 IPS | $49.99 $32.49 (save $17.50 at Amazon)
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed has been our pick for the best budget wireless gaming mouse for some time, and that's for good reason. At its original price of $50, the G305 is already a super solid deal, but with almost $20 off, I can't find a single budget wireless gaming mouse I'd pick over it at its current price point. The only downside to buying right now is that you will have to pay a little more if you want the pretty blue or purple variant of the mouse.
Honestly, that's a ridiculously low price for a genuinely good wireless gaming mouse.
Speaking of SSDs... Crucial's new P510 has single-handedly created a whole new class of storage drives: the best budget PCIe 5.0 SSD. Up to now PCIe 5.0 drives have been hot, expensive, and largely pointless, but the new Crucial P510 uses some new NAND flash memory and Phison's latest controller to create a budget drive that is absolutely nailing price-to performance right now. It's just $100 for the 1 TB version at Amazon today, offering up to 11,000 MB/s read speeds out of the block.
Sure, you might only have one PCIe 5.0 slot in your machine, but now you don't have to pay through the nose to fill it up with something worthwhile.
Crucial P510 | PC Gamer score: 86%
"With its own 276-layer NAND and Phison's latest controller, this budget drive absolutely dominates those price-to-performance ratios and then some. If you're looking for a cheap, affordable, versatile SSD for your next system, the P510 is a fine pick and well worth considering."
Our pick as the best SSD for gaming right now, Sandisk's new WD_Black SN7100, is on offer right now, with the 1 TB version on sale for $70 and the 2 TB drive being $138 over at Newegg.
This is the direct successor to the SN850X, our previous SSD pick, and it's a fantastic, affordable update to a classic PCIe 4.0 SSD. In our review we said: "Despite product stack confusion, WD's latest Black SN7100 delivers some seriously impressive performance, particularly on the read front. It's cool, delivers where it needs to and is aggressively priced. Perfect for any gaming PC or console."
Welcome, one and all. It's Prime Day week for really reals, and there are already a bunch of decent deals live on Amazon ahead of the main event, and from all the other retailers going early on the sales front. Though, with 4th July just last week, most of the 'sales' events are just rolling right on into each other.
Whatever, I'm signing on to start picking through my absolute favorite deals around right now.