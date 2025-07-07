I'm using every picosecond of my 20-year PC tech journo career to bring you the best Prime Day PC gaming deals on the internet tubes

I started professionally prodding PC gaming hardware back in 2005 and, for want of less scatological phraseology, I've been a s**t filter for tech buys ever since. My career has always been about products, whether it's testing the latest graphics cards, putting the best gaming laptops through their paces, or tapping away at gaming keyboards, it's always been a question of finding the best gaming hardware to recommend to readers, and to steer you away from the worst.

👉ALL Amazon's Prime Day deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

I reckon that puts me in a great position to be able to guide you to the best PC gaming deals this Prime Day week has to offer. Prime Day week? Yes, there is no actual 'Prime Day' anymore, with Amazon itself going ham on the deals over four days, and every other retailer kicking things off from the very start of this week, I'll be here all week digging into the best goodies to treat yourself with.

And that's kinda what Prime Day is all about really. The end of year sales are generally about buying gifts for others, while the summer sales are about being more selfish and finding funky things to buy for yourself. The PC Gamer team and I are also regularly curating lists of the best deals in our Prime Day deal hubs, too, so no matter what you're after we've got you covered.

Professional Nerd Professional Nerd Dave james Editor-in-chief Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Prime week.

Nvidia gaming PCs

🖥️ RTX 5060 - ABS Cyclone Aqua | $900 @ Newegg (code ABS10FTT)

🖥️ RTX 5060 Ti - Cobratype Pilot | $1,300 @ Newegg

🖥️ RTX 5070 - Skytech Azure | $1,400 at Newegg

🖥️ RTX 5070 Ti - Zotac Mek | $1,800 at Newegg

🖥️ RTX 5080 - Skytech Prism | $2,550 @ Newegg

AMD gaming PCs

🖥️ RX 9060 XT (8 GB) - Cobratype Canebrake Elite | $850 @ Newegg

🖥️ RX 9070 - Skytech Shadow | $1,600 @ Newegg

🖥️ RX 9070 XT - Cobratype Pilot | $1,590 @ Newegg

Gaming laptops

💻 RTX 5060 - Alienware Aurora | $1,100 @ Best Buy

💻 RTX 4070 - Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 | $1,216 @ Amazon

💻 RTX 5070 - Asus TUF A16 | $1,399 @ Best Buy

💻 RTX 5070 Ti - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $1,750 @ Best Buy

💻 RTX 5080 - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $2,300 @ Best Buy

Graphics cards

Best GPU prices:

🕹️ RTX 5090: $2,600 @ B&H Photo

🕹️ RTX 5080: $1,400 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $830 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5070: $600 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $430 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $370 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5060: $300 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5050: Coming soon



🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $720 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9070: $600 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $370 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $300 @ Newegg



🕹️ Arc B580: $290 @ B&H Photo

🕹️ Arc B570: $260 @ Amazon

PC Gamer's favorite products

Amazon Prime Day top deals

1. Alienware 16X Aurora | RTX 5070 | Intel Core Ultra 9 275H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB RAM | 2 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,649.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

Beyond the brand-spanking-new 115 W variant of the RTX 5070 sitting at its heart, you're also getting a beefy eight Performance core, 16 Efficient Intel chip, 32 GB of DDR5, and a 2 TB SSD thrown in with this particular machine. Oh, and a speedy 240 Hz screen, making for quite the specs sheet. It's not got a fancy OLED panel, but otherwise this is a very well-rounded package for a fair bit less than most RTX 5070 machines we're finding right now.



Price check: Dell $1,899.99

2. ABS Cyclone Aqua | RTX 5060 | Core i5 14400F | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $200 with code ABS10JUNE)

This gaming PC lets you enter the current GPU generation for well under $1,000, and you're getting a pretty nice all-round package for this budget price. Sure, you're only getting DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage, but these things are common at the sub-$1,000 price point. DDR4 should serve you fine with this budget build, and storage can be upgraded easily. It's a great way to get started PC gaming with a friendly price tag.

3. Legion Go S SteamOS | 8-inch | 1200p | 120 Hz | Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 32 GB LPDDR5X-7500 | 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD | $829.99 $779.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

It's not a big saving, but the SteamOS version of the brilliant Legion Go S has only just appeared, so it's going to be a while before you see anything better. This handheld gaming PC is well worth the full price, though, as you get the speedy Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU backed up with an enormous amount of RAM, and Valve's peerless SteamOS software for a sublime gaming-on-the-go experience.



Price check: Lenovo $829.99

4. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 1440p | 165 Hz | VA | $239.99 $137.77 at Newegg (save $102.22)

ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in useful for some.

5. Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx | 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | $599.99 $499.99 at Newegg(save $100)

Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $50 off, making it the cheapest OLED on our entire list right now (though it has been cheaper than this before). To top it off, it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.01 ms response time, and a solid selection of ports with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and USB Type-C. Price check: Amazon $549.99

6. Lexar NM790 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $99.99 $67.97 at Amazon (save $22.02)

For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive offering serious performance, this is a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money. Our review of the 4 TB version clearly shows just how good it is.

8. Corsair RMx Shift RM750x | 80 Plus Gold | PCIe 5.0/ATX 3.0 compliant | Shifted connectors | $154.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $65)

Here's a 750 W version of a PSU that not one but two members of the PC Gamer hardware team use on their own PCs. Apart from a solid platform, plenty of ports, and tiny connectors, this PSU's party trick are having all of its connections on the side of the unit, which totally changes how accessible they are from the side of your PC case. You do have to be sure your case has the room for it, but it's very convenient if you do.

Amazon Prime Day deal hubs