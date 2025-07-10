I've been tracking down the best Prime Day gaming PC deals all week and Amazon's discounts can't touch what I've found at Newegg

I've spent the last week going through pre-Prime Day and then Prime Day gaming PC deals and there have been some hits but plenty of misses. I've been keeping our full list of the best Prime Day gaming PC deals updated, but I know it can sometimes be hard to see the wood for the trees when there are multiple options for every budget.

So, I've combed through them all, and thought about which gaming PCs from the big list are the best at different price points—whether I have $500, $1,000, or $2,000+ to spend—and whittled it down to just seven options. And I've found it interesting that, despite this whole week being primed by Amazon (🤔) actually it's been Newegg that's been delivering all the best gaming PC deals.

The main result is I've eliminated those builds that sit in those weird in-between spaces. The ones where you think: 'But if I just pay $100 more…' or, 'It might be worth saving the extra $100 here.' None of that in between nonsense here, just solid steps up in performance or features (or both).

I've also explained briefly beneath each gaming PC why it's a good pick compared to competitors in its price range. Without further ado…

The gaming PC deals I'd actually buy

Yawyore gaming PC | Ryzen 5 5600GT | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $819.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $400)

If I was trying to save absolutely as much money as possible when buying a gaming PC, this is what I'd get. It might not have a graphics card, but with that 5600GT's integrated graphics you should be able to do some lite 720p gaming just fine, and even perhaps some 1080p. Then, when you're ready to upgrade, all you'll have to do is slap a discrete GPU in somewhere down the line (maybe an RTX 5060 or RX 9060 XT) and you'll have a PC capable of some full-fat 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Cobratype Canebrake Elite | Ryzen 5 5600X | RX 9060 XT | 32 GB DDR4 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Newegg (save $250)

This is the build I'd get for under $1,000. With this rig, for just $850 you're getting a gaming PC with a current-gen GPU that trades blows with the RTX 5060 Ti. Sure, you're getting an older CPU and 1 TB SSD, but this is a seriously great entry into PC gaming. An alternative would be the ABS Cyclone Aqua with RTX 5060 for $900 at Newegg. If you're set on Nvidia that's a great option, but the RX 9060 XT is a better card. Yes, that's even though this is the 8 GB RX 9060. Remember, the RTX 5060 has just 8 GB of VRAM, too. For 16 GB of VRAM you're going to need to stretch your budget a little higher to an RTX 5060 Ti or RX 9060 XT 16 GB.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i7 14700F | RTX 5060 Ti | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,359.99 $1,155.99 at Amazon (save $204)

Around $1,000–$1,300 is a range where most of the time it's worth saving your money or spending a little more to get a well-rounded or more powerful build, but this gaming PC is the exception to that rule. You might find some RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs for a little cheaper than this, but probably not ones with such a powerhouse of a CPU and fast DDR5 RAM. Admittedly, that's only 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, but if you keep your background resources low that should be just fine for gaming, and you can upgrade to 32 GB down the line for pretty cheap. Ditto upgrading from 1 TB to 2 TB storage.

Skytech Azure | Ryzen 5 7600 | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,349.99 at Newegg (save $750)

There don't seem to be many gaming PCs this year that are worth buying for between $1,000 and $1,300, and that's because you're usually missing out on something—most often it's DDR5 RAM or a powerful GPU. That means it's usually best to step it up to something like this, or step it down to a cheaper build and save some money. The CyberPowerPC build above is I think one of the only exceptions to this rule that I've seen. But even so, stepping up just a little to something like this with an RTX 5070 can make a world of difference. If you can stretch your budget even more, it'll be better to opt for something with more RAM, more storage, and a current-gen CPU, but to get decent Multi Frame Gen magic for as cheap as possible, this Skytech build will get you there.

ABS Eurus Ruby | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,299.99 $1,781.99 at Newegg (save $518 with code ABS10FTT)

If I'm willing to spend up to $2,000 and still want to maximize value, this is what I'm getting. There's another gaming PC like this but with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $2,000 at Newegg, but for my money I'm saving that $200+ and opting for the still awesome and cahce-laden Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Under $1,800 for a gaming PC with not only AMD's best GPU offering but also one of its X3D chips is not half a bad deal. Throw in the fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage and you're on to a winner.

Zotac Mek | Ryzen 7 9700X | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-6400 | 2 TB SSD | $3,299 $2,349 at Newegg (save $950)

I know that many of you will be looking for the best value RTX 5080 build, because that's the graphics card to get if you want something as high-end as you can get without having to splash out an extra $1,000–$2,000+ on an RTX 5090. And if that's what you're after, this is it. Housed in what looks like a Thermaltake Tower 600 chassis is a vertical RTX 5080, which should be capable of playing any game all the way up to 4K. You're also getting a nice current-gen Ryzen 7 CPU, 2 TB of storage, and also some very fast RAM. There's truly very little to dislike, here.