Heavenly-sounding gaming headsets start at just $36 this Prime Day, so it's time to send those busted old headphones down to the fiery depths below

You! Yes, you there, cowering at the back in awe of my magnificence. Do you own a terrible gaming headset? Have you been putting up with crappy audio simply because you think a good one is too expensive? Pah, and folly. I, the PC Gamer-appointed minister of excellent audio, have found five gaming headset deals that will improve your life immensely in the Prime Day sales, and in my benevolence I have seen fit to share them with you. Praise me. (whoah there, Andy -Ed.)

Anyway, yes, great audio gear can sometimes be expensive, but my basket of deal-related goodies starts at just eight cents over $36. I spent more than that in a Burger King on the side of a freeway recently, and let me tell you, I would have rather put the burger in my ears than eaten it.

I'm off track again. Buy one of these gaming headsets, and join the realms of those that enjoy their audio, rather than simply tolerate it. Behold my bounty, dear friends, and rejoice. The time of sonic redemption has arrived.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50 mm drivers | 12-28,000 Hz | Wired | Cardioid microphone | $59.99 $36.08 at Amazon (save $23.91)

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a remarkably good gaming headset, so much so that I'd say it was absolutely worth its full asking price, never mind the $24 discount you'll find here. Razer's 50 mm titanium drivers are nicely punchy and capable of plenty of volume without distortion, it's well-made, comfortable to wear all day, and the mic is pretty good, too. Plus, it's got a green cable, and we all know that makes wired gaming headsets better by default.

Ah, you were expecting sheer pious austerity for this sort of cash, weren't you? But behold, for I am merciful. The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a proper, fully-fledged wired gaming headset with a near-impeccable specs sheet for the cash, and if you consider anything else in this sort of price range it'll be straight to confession for you.

Oh, apart from the slightly-more-expensive SteelSeries below, of course. Anyway, the BlackShark V2 X has a set of 50 mm titanium drivers that sound wonderous for the cash. The microphone's very good, the chassis is well-made and comfy to wear all day, and the cable is green.

That's to ensure that you know exactly where the cable is at all times in your darkened gaming cave of solace, which speaks to the forethought of the Razer engineers, who really do... just kidding, it's a Razer gamer flair thing. Some will love the color choice, some will hate, but all will agree that this headset is a stellar deal. I have spoken.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P | 40 mm drivers | 20-22,000 Hz | Wired | Noise-cancelling mic | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

SteelSeries makes a great gaming headset or two, but this new addition to the range looks a lot like a stripped back version of one of its more premium models for the budget market, and there's not a whole lot wrong with that. SteelSeries software-based noise cancelling works a treat, too, so that mic is likely to be a good 'un.

Choice is not an illusion, my children. Nay, for this SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1P set is only $5 or so more than the Razer above, and has a specs sheet of its own to be proud of. It's a sin, you know, but we'll let it pass just this once.

SteelSeries drivers might not be the bassiest, but they're darn good at accuracy, and for gaming that's exactly what you need. It's got a stretchy, squeezy headband and AirWeave memory foam earpads for all-day comfort, and the mic is noise-cancelling, thanks to SteelSeries Sonar software.

Really, this headset has a set of specifications (and chassis) that looks suspiciously like a cut-down, wired version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X, a headset I like very much indeed. Speaking of which, I hear trumpets in the distance...

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X | 40 mm neodymium drivers | 20-22,000 Hz | 2.4 GHz wireless/Bluetooth 5.3 | Noise-cancelling | EQ-adjusting app | $149.99 $99.74 at Amazon (save $50.25)

A jack-of-all-trades gaming headset, and master of many. Not only can you choose from hundreds of game-ready individual EQ presets to suit your latest multiplayer obsession, but you can also take this set out into the world thanks to the handy tuck-away microphone and Bluetooth 5.3 connection. An excellent set of all-rounders, with some lovely, highly-detailed drivers.

We have ascended, you and I, to the heady heights of the $100 mark—but be not afraid. For the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X has passed through these very hands, and I can confirm that it's brilliant not just as a gaming headset, but as an all-round travel companion, too.

The neodymium drivers are fantastic at delivering crystal-clear gaming audio, and can be EQ-ed and adjusted to your heart's content (and on a per game basis) with the SteelSeries app. What? A phone application? What heresy is this?

Yes, the SteelSeries has many party tricks, and one of them is a built-in Bluetooth connection that allows you to take them out into the great beyond. I took my set on a trip to Taiwan—and not only did they sound great for the entire journey, but they survived being bashed around in my vestments (I mean, backpack) for a heavy week on the road with aplomb.

My partner has since borrowed (read, stolen) them, which shall not go without punishment. However, she too can report that they're truly excellent daily drivers, and well worth the tithe asked for here.

Asus ROG Pelta

Asus ROG Pelta | 50 mm titanium drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | 2.4 GHz wireless/Bluetooth 5.3 | RGB lighting | $129.99 $104.49 at Amazon (save $25.50)

Everyone loves a showboat, don't they? Actually, the RGB lighting on the earcups of this particular set is quite subtle, which is reflective of the level of refinement they provide. Our James is a big fan, describing them as "smooth" in all respects. That'll be thanks to an excellent pair of drivers, superb comfort, and an all-round well-sorted headset experience. They're not the bassiest, mind. But when it comes to day-to-day usage? Excellent.

My eyes! It appears we have been bathed in heavenly light, bursting forth from the earcups of this RGB-laden Asus ROG Pelta gaming headset.

Okay, slight overstatement there—the Asus logo on the side lights up. But here our cup overfloweth with features, which is bloomin' lovely given the very reasonable price.

Ahem. Like the SteelSeries above, you get tri-mode connectivity in the form of a ROG SpeedNova 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, Bluetooth, and USB-C wired options. Plus a removable 10 mm "super-wideband" microphone, some rather cushy padding, and a pair of 50 mm titanium-plated drivers.

Indulgence, that is what tempts us here. For the ROG Pelta is a very refined thing, as our James found in his review. Quoth the scripture:

"If I could describe my time with the Asus ROG Pelta in a single word, I'd say smooth. It's comfortable, with a healthy battery life, decent microphone, and all-around great sound. The bass is a tad underwhelming, but this is one of the only real downsides from its reasonable price point."

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds | Neodymium drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | 2.4 GHz wireless/Bluetooth 5.3 | Charging case | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Earbuds? For gaming? Why yes, this pair of 2.4 GHz wireless/Bluetooth buds impressed our Jacob Fox so greatly, he gave them 94% in his review. Like the Arctis Nova 5X, the EQs are game-specific and swappable, and the overall feel and comfort on offer here is top-notch. You can only connect to one Bluetooth device at a time, unfortunately, and the touch controls can be a little sensitive, but otherwise there's very little not to like here.

And finally, I bring my sermon to a close with an excellent deal on the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds, a pair of audio delights so wonderous, our Jacob gave them a score of 94% in his review. He reports that they're immensely comfortable, too, high praise from a man that has been cursed to walk the earth with a set of "weird little ears". Pray for him, won't you?

Yes, I've decided to close out this gaming headset roundup with something that isn't a gaming headset, because I believe it represents a concept far bigger than myself. Love, tolerance, and understanding for our earbud brethren, delivered in the hope that may be brought into the fold and accepted into our hearts.

These are really good gaming earbuds, though. All you really need to know, innit?