Prime Day sales are a treat for streamers, with top-tier mics, webcams, and more pushing big discounts

While you certainly can get into streaming with kit you might already have, it's certainly a lot harder. Most people will want to pick up a great microphone and a solid webcam, and maybe even some lighting to look your best. Then, of course, some handy bits and bobs make the streamer lifestyle a little easier, like stream controllers, capture cards, green screens, or teleprompters.

There's a lot out there, so I've dug through the depths of the Prime Day deals to pick out the best deals on streaming kit and accessories to upgrade your setup with, including some personal favourites that I've used for content creation in the past.

Mic deals:

🎙️Razer Seiren V3 Mini | $50 at Amazon (save $10)

🎙️HyperX QuadCast | $79 at Amazon (save $60)

🎙️SteelSeries Alias Pro | $236 at Amazon (save $134)

Webcam deals:

📷Razer Kiyo Pro | $125 at Amazon (save $75)

📷Obsbot Meet 2 | $99 at Amazon (save $30)

📷Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite 4K | $143 at Amazon (save $36)

Accessories:

🎞️Razer Stream Controller | $114 at Amazon (save $31)

🎬Neewer collapsable chromakey backdrops | 37 at Amazon (save $11)

🎮Elgato Game Capture Neo | $120 at Amazon (save $10)

Best Prime Day microphones for streamers

The first thing I picked up when I got into content creation was a mic. It's the most basic piece of equipment in your arsenal, and thankfully, Prime Day 2025 has been especially kind on the wallet when it comes to microphones, with great discounts on popular picks for streaming and content creation. In fact, the upgraded version of the mic I used to use for voice-overs on a budget, the humble Razer Seiren V3 Mini, is even more budget-friendly, while my current mic, the classic HyperX QuadCast, has seen a fantastic discount.

Was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Razer Seiren V3 Mini | USB | Condenser | Shock absorber | 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)

This is the updated version of my old mic, the Razer Seiren Mini. This fancy new model is just as incredibly well priced, offering arguably the best price-to-performance of any budget mic. Hell, it even includes tap-to-mute functionality and a built-in in shock-absorber, all for the low, low price of $50. If you're on a budget, I'd start here.

Was $139.99 now $79.19 at Amazon HyperX QuadCast | USB | Condenser | Multiple polar patterns | 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz | $139.99 $79.19 at Amazon (save $60)

I upgraded from my humble Razer Seiren Mini to the HyperX QuadCast S. While this is the standard version of the mic, without the fancy RGB, it still offers that fantastic performance, now for an even better price. There's a reason why the HyperX QuadCast is virtually a classic streamer mic, boasting good looks and even better quality. I doubt most people will use it, but it can also switch between omnidirectional, cardioid, stereo and bidirectional patterns, meaning you can pick up several people at the same time, which is great if you're looking more towards podcasting as well. No noise suppression here, unfortunately, but it does have a very good built-in pop filter.

Was $369.99 now $235.94 at Amazon SteelSeries Alias Pro | USB | Condenser | Built-in shock absorber | 25 mm capsule | AI-enhanced noise cancellation | Stream mixer preamp | 50 Hz to 20,000 Hz | $369.99 $235.94 at Amazon (save $134.05)

While it wouldn't quite say it's budget-friendly, this is a top-quality streaming mic on a very, very good discount. Not only do you get the virtually the same microphone as the standard SteelSeries Alias above, but a proper mini mixing console to control it with. It's an incredibly convenient mic that'll make setting up your stream and tweaking things on the fly a breeze.

Best Prime Day webcams for streamers

Showing off your lovely mug goes a long way in the streaming business, so it's important to pick up a good one without breaking the bank. I've got my eyes on the popular Razer Kiyo Pro (and its bigger brother, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra), but there are some great deals across the board.

Was $99 now $129 at Amazon Obsbot Meet 2 | 4K 60 fps | half-inch sensor | 40.5 g | $129 $99 at Amazon (save $30)

With a tiny half-inch sensor and a grouping of very cute colourways, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Obsbot Meet 2 couldn't also carry its weight in the recording quality department. You'd be wrong, as this is a genuinely great little webcam with some equally strong software to go alongside it. As we mentioned in our Obsbot Meet 2 review, its built-in mic leaves a bit to be desired, but you should be using a separate mic anyhow.

Was $179 now $143 at Amazon Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite 4K | 1/2-inch CMOS sensor | Type-C | $179 $143 at Amazon (save $36)

The Tiny 2 Lite is a cheaper version of the popular Tiny 2, though it retains many of that model's top features. In our testing, we were impressed with its ability to autofocus and track various things we put in front of it, namely our faces.

Best Prime Day streamer accessories

With the essentials out of the way, you might want to pick up some handy accessories to make your life easier, like green screens, capture cards (particularly if you're streaming on consoles), and stream controllers. Hell, I'm eyeing up a streamer controller just for general use.

Was $144.95 now $114 at Amazon Razer Stream Controller | 12 haptic keys | 6 dials and 8 programmable buttons | $144.95 $114 at Amazon (save $30.95)

The Razer Stream Controller really is the ultimate "all-in-one" you could ever want for streaming and content creation. Unlike Elgato's standard Stream Deck, the Stream Controller not only has a screen for quick access to programs and whatnot, but it also has six dials and eight programmable buttons. Just about anything you could need can be at your fingertips, whether it's changing audio, tweaking your layouts, or any other creative uses you can think of.