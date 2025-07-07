I'm on a tight budget this year, so join me as I track down the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals under $100

Times are tough for a lot of us, and while I too would love to be able to spend a few grand on a shiny new Razer Blade 16, or drop $600 on a Radeon RX 9070, I've got to be realistic about what I can actually spend money on, and how much I can spend. I've got kids, man, money is tight. So, I'm going to spend some time this Prime Day week ('cos it's inevitably expanded beyond a one- or two-day event) tracking down the best PC gaming deals for $100 or less.

👉ALL Amazon's Prime Day deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

Even though PC gaming is an expensive hobby to set up, there are still a ton of things that will measurably improve both your PC gaming experience and your setup as a whole that don't cost the earth. And, thanks to the ever-onward march of progress, things that were considered premium tech a few years ago are now very much budget options today.

The sort of 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD you can pick up for ~$60 is unbelievably quick, and will look like night and day next to a PCIe 3.0 or SATA drive, and don't get me started about what it would be like compared to a hard drive. And peripherals, too, such as gaming keyboards and mice, don't have to be super expensive devices anymore, either. We regularly curate the best budget gear here on PC Gamer, and a whole load of them are on sale right now.

Professional Nerd Professional Nerd Dave james Editor-in-chief Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Prime week.

PC Gamer's favorite budget products

Amazon Prime Day deal hubs