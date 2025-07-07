I'm on a tight budget this year, so join me as I track down the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals under $100
Money might be too tight to mention, but there are already great deals out there if you know where to look.
Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. Quick links
2. PCG's top budget products
3. Deal hubs
4. Live updates
Times are tough for a lot of us, and while I too would love to be able to spend a few grand on a shiny new Razer Blade 16, or drop $600 on a Radeon RX 9070, I've got to be realistic about what I can actually spend money on, and how much I can spend. I've got kids, man, money is tight. So, I'm going to spend some time this Prime Day week ('cos it's inevitably expanded beyond a one- or two-day event) tracking down the best PC gaming deals for $100 or less.
👉ALL Amazon's Prime Day deals👈
👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈
Even though PC gaming is an expensive hobby to set up, there are still a ton of things that will measurably improve both your PC gaming experience and your setup as a whole that don't cost the earth. And, thanks to the ever-onward march of progress, things that were considered premium tech a few years ago are now very much budget options today.
The sort of 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD you can pick up for ~$60 is unbelievably quick, and will look like night and day next to a PCIe 3.0 or SATA drive, and don't get me started about what it would be like compared to a hard drive. And peripherals, too, such as gaming keyboards and mice, don't have to be super expensive devices anymore, either. We regularly curate the best budget gear here on PC Gamer, and a whole load of them are on sale right now.
Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Prime week.
Quick links
- Amazon - All the Prime Day deals
- Dell - Discounts on Alienware PCs, laptops, and 240 Hz gaming monitors
- Newegg - Summer bonanza sale now on. Fantastech sale starts July 7
- Walmart - Money off gaming laptops and PCs
- B&H Photo - Save on full systems and big discounts on storage
- Best Buy - Save on gaming PCs, laptops, peripherals, and more
PC Gamer's favorite budget products
- Best budget gaming headset: Corsair HS55 Stereo | $60
- Best budget wireless gaming mouse: Logitech G305 Lightspeed | $32
- Best budget wired gaming mouse: Logitech G203 Lightsync | $20
- Best budget gaming keyboard: Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | $50
- Best budget PC controller: GameSir Nova Lite wireless | $25
- Best budget SSD: Lexar NM790 1 TB | $86
- Best budget PCIe 5.0 SSD: Crucial P510 | $100
- Best budget mic: Razer Seiren Mini | $37
Amazon Prime Day deal hubs
Live
Crucial X9 | 1 TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Up to 1,050 MB/s read and write | $91.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $27)
Small enough to tie to the end of your lanyard and theoretically hardy enough, too. The plastic shell of this external SSD is apparently "shock, vibration, and drop proof up to 7.5 feet," though I'd rather not put that claim to the test myself.
Price check: $64.99 at Newegg
Fast external SSDs don't have to cost a ton of cash, and the Crucial X9 is the perfect example of that. This is why it's our pick as the best budget external SSD you can buy today. Even more so now it's rocking a tasty discount, too.
Price watch: ➖
Acer Nitro KG251Q P3BIIP | 24.5-inch | 1080p | 180 Hz | 1 ms | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)
If you're looking for a small monitor to work as a secondary screen or have little desk space, Acer's Nitro KG251Q P3BIIP is full HD, has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, and is AMD FreeSync compatible for super snappy visuals. The brightness won't wow you but it is HDR ready which should help make up for that brightness with a better contrast.
Price check: Acer $119.99
I love that monitor technology has grown to a point where you can get a proper high refresh rate panel for less than $100. Not too long ago you would have to suffer a rubbish TN panel, with poor colors and dreadful viewing angles to squeeze under the $100 mark, yet today you can pick up a 180 Hz screen, with a VA panel, and 1 ms response for that price. Bargain.
I will shout about this li'l guy as often as I can, because I love this microphone. While I am most definitely into audio when it comes to headphones, I'm not nearly so fussed about how I might come across in-game or in meetings. So I've never spent a ton of cash on a fancy microphone, but the Razer Seiren Mini is a great budget mic and is just $37 at Amazon.
It's got the same internals as Razer's more expensive microphones, so its supercardioid pickup will sound the same, you're just missing out on the smarter stands or controls. Yeah, the Seiren Mini has no controls, whatsoever. Not even a mute. To be honest, that's a plus for me; I'll only end up messing the sound up if I'm given knobs to twiddle.
If you want a cheap, good-sounding gaming mic that's literally just plug-and-play, the Seiren Mini is a fantastic shout. I love mine.