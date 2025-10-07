Weirdly, Walmart is one of the best places to shop for Prime Day gaming PC deals

It's the October Prime Day! That means we're inundated with deals direct from Bezos himself, probably floating somewhere near Earth's fourth Lagrange point. And with such immense purchasing power, surely no other retailer on the planet can match his deals?!

Except no. We've already seen how the best graphics card deals can be found elsewhere this Big Deals Day, and the same is certainly true of the best gaming PC deals, too.

Realistically, Newegg has the heaviest volume of gaming PC deals, but Walmart has the greatest number of gaming PCs that we would actually want to spend our money on. That's because they are generally offering the cheapest option in a bunch of different performance tiers, or offer the perfect CPU/GPU combination when it comes to price and performance.

Walmart gaming PC deals

Save $400.99 iBuyPower Slate | RTX 5070 : was $1,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart This is as cheap as I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC. Admittedly you'll want to upgrade RAM kit ASAP as it's only single-channel—just the one DIMM. But once that's sorted you have a mighty capable current-gen mid-range RIG for a budget price. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

There's an immediate component you will want to upgrade when you can afford to spend another little bit of cash on your new rig, and that's the memory. It's not that 16 GB of DDR5-5200 RAM is that bad, it's just that it's a single channel config, which immediately halves the available memory bandwidth compared with using two 8 GB modules instead. It's a frustratingly cheap move, but honestly won't hugely impact your gaming performance with this otherwise very effective, and super affordable RTX 5070-based gaming PC. The Core i5 chip is fine for gaming, but won't set the world alight in terms of content creation, and the 12 GB RTX 5070 makes for a fine ~$1,000 gaming rig.

Save $550 Acer Nitro 60 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Walmart I'm not sure what magic Acer has up its sleeve right now to make all these builds so cheap, but here we are—perhaps it's a backlog of 14th Gen Intel CPUs they need to clear through, who knows? Whatever the case, for just shy of $1,500 this is a proper high-end rig. It's not quite as powerful as an RTX 5080 or RTX 4080 Super build, but it's approaching that, and it comes with that Multi Frame Gen magic. Key specs: Core i7 14700F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR DDR5 | 2 TB SSD

The RTX 5070 Ti was my favorite of the RTX Blackwell series of graphics cards when it was released, and was only mildly tarnished by the RX 9070 XT undercutting it in terms of pricing. But only when the pricing of AMD's competing card was better than it's own launch-window failures. Combined with the oldie-but-goodie Core i7 14700F CPU, 32 GB DDR5 memory, and a healthy 2 TB SSD, you're getting a hell of a good gaming PC for the money right here.

Save $400.99 CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,299.99 now $1,899 at Walmart You might be able to get an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC for cheaper, but you likely won't find one with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D like this CyberPowerPC build. This is the best CPU for gaming of this generation, and combined with the RTX 5070 Ti and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, you should be set for gaming at high or ultra settings in any game at 1440p and even 4K. Key specs: Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD

This CyberPowerPC system is another RTX 5070 Ti gaming rig, with the same 32 GB of memory and a 2 TB SSD, but this time it comes with a different CPU. And what a CPU. It's worth that extra money if you're aiming to get the highest gaming performance out of the Nvidia GPU, because the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy today, and makes for a perfect match with the RTX 5070 Ti. This is a quite beautifully specced machine.

Save $1,000.99 Acer Nitro 60 | RTX 5080: was $2,999.99 now $1,999 at Walmart $1000 off. That headline writes itself. But hey, it's also a powerful RTX 5080-powered gaming PC with a proficient 12-core CPU and heaps of RAM. The only downside is that neither Acer nor Walmart really note what the parts in this build actually are, which I presume means they're fairly flexible. Ideally they'll be quality parts and the memory dual-channel, but you'll have to roll the dice on this one. Key specs: RTX 5080 | Ryzen 7 7900 | 64 GB RAM | 2 TB SSD

This is another Acer Nitro 60 gaming PC from Walmart, but this time we're looking at one of the most affordable RTX 5080 machines we've seen this year. With a $1,001 discount you would certainly hope it would be. Now that it's down at this sub-$2,000 price point it feels like a smartly balanced spec, using an older 12-core AMD Ryzen CPU from the Zen 4 school. But you are also getting a full 64 GB of DDR5 memory and a 2 TB SSD as back up. This is a lot of PC for the money, people.