Amazon's Prime Day exclusive GPU deals aren't the best way to grab a bargain unless you want one of these four graphics cards

Amazon's Big Deals Days (aka October Prime Day) is officially now on, so you'd expect there to be swathes of graphics cards with prices hacked to pieces, right? Unfortunately, that's not the case, and to rub salt further into Jeff's wounds, Amazon doesn't have the best GPU deals full stop, with Newegg, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H all beating Bezos' prices.

Except in four specific cases. Four's better than none, of course, but only two of them are really worth considering. So let's see what's on offer, shall we?

The Arc B570 is the cheapest graphics card in the current generation of models from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. While it's far from being the speediest option in the entry-level segment, its low price tag goes a long way to offset this.

On paper, the B570 should be really good, as it has lots of shader units and plenty of VRAM. However, Intel's Battlemage architecture is a bit finicky, and some games, especially older ones, can run really badly on it. The newer the game or the more complex the rendering, the better the results are.

Unless your budget is absolutely capped to $220, then you're better off saving a bit more money and getting something that works well across lots of games, and has performance-boosting tech that's more widely supported. Something like one of AMD's latest RDNA 4 cards, for example.

Yes, Amazon isn't technically the cheapest place to source a new Radeon RX 9060 XT (Newegg and Walmart offer it at the same price), but this GPU is good 'un and by that virtue alone, it deserves a place here.

I suspect some folks will turn their nose up at this PowerColor model because it's an 8 GB version of the RX 9060 XT, rather than the 16 GB. The thing is, if you want that particular version, you'll need to fork out an additional $80 ($350 @ Newegg), and that's a big jump in price.

Spending 30% more won't get you 30% more performance, except in situations where 8 GB of VRAM is severely limiting things. Currently, those cases are relatively rare, and while it may get worse over time, you'll still be able to turn down quality settings in games and not hit a VRAM problem.

That said, if you are planning to keep your new GPU for many years, spending the extra for a 16 GB version now will eventually make sense. AMD's RDNA 4 will certainly cope well enough with games of the future.

The same VRAM argument applies to the third Amazon GPU deal in our list, but unlike the RX 9060 XT, it's not really worth considering this particular graphics card. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 isn't a bad GPU, but it's not a great one, either.

Basically, it comes down to the price tag. At a few bucks under $300, AMD's 9060 XT is cheaper and just as fast (and quite often faster), and if you spend $50 more, you can get the superior 8 GB RTX 5060 Ti ($350 @ Newegg).

If budget is a constraint, then there's only one reason why you'd pick the RTX 5060 over the RX 9060 XT. No, it's not DLSS 4, despite the fact that Nvidia's AI tech is borderline magic. It's down to whether you use your graphics card for more than just gaming.

If content creation—image and video editing, AI processing, and offline rendering—is important to you, then Nvidia's GPUs are better supported in the majority of applications in these areas.

Fortunately, Amazon does have one good GPU deal, and it's a full-fat, 16 GB GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Huzzah! Okay, so it's not an amazing deal (a mere $10 under MSRP), but given how popular this card is right now, I suppose we're lucky to be getting any discount at all.

Thanks to its 4,608 shaders and mountain of GDDR7 VRAM, you're getting a lot of poke for your money. The RTX 5060 Ti is best suited to 1080p gaming, though it's fine at 1440p in lots of games. Add in DLSS 4 upscaling and multi-frame generation, and you'll never believe that such a little GPU is hidden underneath the heatsink.

So, time to head over to Amazon and grab yourself an RTX 5060 Ti-sized bargain? Hmm, maybe not, because you can get a Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB for $350 @ Newegg, and that's just as fast in games, even with ray tracing enabled.

Oh well, at least Jeff has tried this October Prime Day. Some marks for effort, not many marks for the actual results. If you want to see what all the other retailers have on offer, check out all the best graphics card deals here.