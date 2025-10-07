Amazon's Prime Day exclusive GPU deals aren't the best way to grab a bargain unless you want one of these four graphics cards
Two picks from Nvidia and one apiece from AMD and Intel.
Amazon's Big Deals Days (aka October Prime Day) is officially now on, so you'd expect there to be swathes of graphics cards with prices hacked to pieces, right? Unfortunately, that's not the case, and to rub salt further into Jeff's wounds, Amazon doesn't have the best GPU deals full stop, with Newegg, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H all beating Bezos' prices.
Except in four specific cases. Four's better than none, of course, but only two of them are really worth considering. So let's see what's on offer, shall we?
Quick links
- Sparkle Arc B570: $210 @ Amazon
- PowerColor Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $270 @ Amazon
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060: $299 @ Amazon
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $420 @ Amazon
This Battlemage-powered card is only a fraction slower than the last-gen A770, the most powerful Alchemist model, but it's worth noting that some games still don't like Intel's GPU architecture. For those that do, you're getting a lot of GPU for the money, but there's not much point when you can just spend a bit more and get the faster B580. This deal is for Amazon Prime Members only.
Key specs: 2304 shaders | 2660 MHz boost | 10 GB GDDR6
Arc B570 price check: Newegg $219.99 | Walmart $229.99 | B&H Photo $279.99 | Best Buy $335.99
The Arc B570 is the cheapest graphics card in the current generation of models from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. While it's far from being the speediest option in the entry-level segment, its low price tag goes a long way to offset this.
On paper, the B570 should be really good, as it has lots of shader units and plenty of VRAM. However, Intel's Battlemage architecture is a bit finicky, and some games, especially older ones, can run really badly on it. The newer the game or the more complex the rendering, the better the results are.
Unless your budget is absolutely capped to $220, then you're better off saving a bit more money and getting something that works well across lots of games, and has performance-boosting tech that's more widely supported. Something like one of AMD's latest RDNA 4 cards, for example.
AMD's little RX 9060 XT doesn't have upscaling and frame generation as good as the RTX 5060, but it beats it on raw GPU power. You might be better off saving more money and buying a 16 GB version, though. It doesn't have more shaders or higher clock speeds, but the extra VRAM will come in handy in the future.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 3130 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR6
RX 9060 XT 8 GB price check: Newegg $269.99 | Walmart $269.99 | Best Buy $279.99 | B&H Photo $379.99
Yes, Amazon isn't technically the cheapest place to source a new Radeon RX 9060 XT (Newegg and Walmart offer it at the same price), but this GPU is good 'un and by that virtue alone, it deserves a place here.
I suspect some folks will turn their nose up at this PowerColor model because it's an 8 GB version of the RX 9060 XT, rather than the 16 GB. The thing is, if you want that particular version, you'll need to fork out an additional $80 ($350 @ Newegg), and that's a big jump in price.
Spending 30% more won't get you 30% more performance, except in situations where 8 GB of VRAM is severely limiting things. Currently, those cases are relatively rare, and while it may get worse over time, you'll still be able to turn down quality settings in games and not hit a VRAM problem.
That said, if you are planning to keep your new GPU for many years, spending the extra for a 16 GB version now will eventually make sense. AMD's RDNA 4 will certainly cope well enough with games of the future.
The RTX 5060 isn't massively faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4060, but having full support for DLSS 4 is certainly a plus. Stocks are decent, so you should have no problem picking one up at the MSRP, but at this price, the 8 GB versions of the RX 9060 XT or RTX 5060 Ti make more sense.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 2512 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR7
RTX 5060 price check: Walmart $299 | Newegg $299.99 | Best Buy $299.99 | B&H Photo $299.99
The same VRAM argument applies to the third Amazon GPU deal in our list, but unlike the RX 9060 XT, it's not really worth considering this particular graphics card. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 isn't a bad GPU, but it's not a great one, either.
Basically, it comes down to the price tag. At a few bucks under $300, AMD's 9060 XT is cheaper and just as fast (and quite often faster), and if you spend $50 more, you can get the superior 8 GB RTX 5060 Ti ($350 @ Newegg).
If budget is a constraint, then there's only one reason why you'd pick the RTX 5060 over the RX 9060 XT. No, it's not DLSS 4, despite the fact that Nvidia's AI tech is borderline magic. It's down to whether you use your graphics card for more than just gaming.
If content creation—image and video editing, AI processing, and offline rendering—is important to you, then Nvidia's GPUs are better supported in the majority of applications in these areas.
While the specs suggest it should only be a little faster than the 4060 Ti, the use of super-speedy GDDR7 gives the RTX 5060 Ti a surprisingly big boost. It's not worth buying if you already have an RTX 40-series card, but it's a decent upgrade if you have an older GPU, and all that VRAM is kinda nice to have. This deal is for Amazon Prime Members only.
Key specs: 4608 shaders | 2647 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR7
RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB price check: B&H Photo $429.99 | Newegg $429.99 | Walmart $429.99 | Best Buy $429.99
Fortunately, Amazon does have one good GPU deal, and it's a full-fat, 16 GB GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Huzzah! Okay, so it's not an amazing deal (a mere $10 under MSRP), but given how popular this card is right now, I suppose we're lucky to be getting any discount at all.
Thanks to its 4,608 shaders and mountain of GDDR7 VRAM, you're getting a lot of poke for your money. The RTX 5060 Ti is best suited to 1080p gaming, though it's fine at 1440p in lots of games. Add in DLSS 4 upscaling and multi-frame generation, and you'll never believe that such a little GPU is hidden underneath the heatsink.
So, time to head over to Amazon and grab yourself an RTX 5060 Ti-sized bargain? Hmm, maybe not, because you can get a Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB for $350 @ Newegg, and that's just as fast in games, even with ray tracing enabled.
Oh well, at least Jeff has tried this October Prime Day. Some marks for effort, not many marks for the actual results. If you want to see what all the other retailers have on offer, check out all the best graphics card deals here.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
