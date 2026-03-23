Save $150 CyberPowerPC gaming PC | RX 9070 XT: was $1,899.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy This build almost looks like a pre-memory crisis deal, primarily because it packs in some great components all around, not sacrificing in any area. The RX 9070 XT is AMD's best GPU offering, the 7800X3D is one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market, and you're getting tons of RAM and storage capacity. All for one of the lowest prices I've seen a decent RX 9070 XT build going for in quite a while. Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD

Well well well, if it isn't another RX 9070 XT gaming PC with a phat discount. I've highlighted a handful over the past few months, and that's because these AMD builds have been far better than Nvidia builds at keeping ahead of memory shortage-induced climbing prices. Things aren't letting up, either, because for $1,750 at Best Buy, this CyberPowerPC one is actually better and yet cheaper than those.

Take the iBuyPower PC I highlighted last month. That one was going for $50 more than this one, and yet had only half the storage and a less exciting chassis. And although there's no RAM speed officially listed for this CyberPowerPC one, user reviews suggest it should be 6,000 MT/s, which would mean the memory's faster here, too. It's also cheaper than a very similar one I highlighted (with 7800X3D and all) in November.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

But enough of the comparative stuff, how does this thing actually run? Well, you've asked me at the perfect time, because I've just switched to an almost identical build a couple of days ago. I don't play too many new AAA games—I'm more of an esports man—but I can tell you I'm netting hundreds of fps in Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends (capped at 300), and Splitgate: Arena Reloaded. So if you're into competitive shooters, you're all set.

If you're into more graphically intensive titles, fear not, because although I've not tested such games myself yet, we have, of course, got such data handy here at PC Gamer courtesy of our Dave's AMD RX 9070 XT review.

The long and short of it is this GPU handles such games with ease, even at 4K in all but the most demanding titles, going pretty much toe-to-toe with the RTX 5070 Ti—although, of course, you're lacking the latter's more widespread frame gen, its multi frame gen, and its slightly better upscaling.

You're not just getting a GPU, here, though. This PC is an entire proposition, a whole shabang, because it comes with the almost-but-not-quite best CPU for gaming, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It was the best for gaming, until its next-gen replacement, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, arrived. But it's still essentially the second-best for gaming, thanks to that X3D cache.

And finally, while previous years would have relegated this to the small print with an asterisk, during a memory shortage, I really must be at pains to highlight the RAM and storage on offer. 32 GB of RAM is incredibly expensive right now, and it looks like it will be for quite some time; 2 TB of storage is getting there, too. Which all means you should get a nice helping of peace of mind along with this build, knowing you're set and won't require any expensive upgrades any time soon.

The icing on the cake is that fish tank chassis, which, of course, is far from essential, but is nice to have when the rest of your build is worth showing off, as it is here. Oh, and the discount, of course; that's what makes it.