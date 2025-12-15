Save $400.99 iBuyPower Element SE | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: was $1,299.99 now $899 at Walmart It's not too common to see an RTX 5060 Ti build on the right side of $1,000, so we can forgive the repurposed mobile CPU here. And it's not a bad CPU by any stretch, with 8 cores and up to a 5 GHz boost clock. This PC should be good for a platform upgrade, too, perhaps to an AM5 X3D chip. Key specs: Ryzen 7 8700F | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

The gaming PC market—heck, the component market in general, too—is never the prettiest thing immediately following a big sales event. That's doubly so when the market is hit with memory and storage shortages. But occasionally, even in such environments, there are some eyebrow-raising discounts, and I reckon this RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC for $899 at Walmart is one of them.

Even without a memory crisis, this would be a great deal, but throw high RAM prices into the mix, and it's even sweeter. Most builds at this price point offer just 16 GB of DDR5 RAM or 32 GB of DDR4. But here, you're getting a full 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, which should be all you need for gaming for quite some time, so you won't have to worry about upgrading in this awful market. It's not super-fast at 5,200 MT/s, but that's better than having less RAM.

Plus, of course, you're getting an RTX 5060 Ti. That is just the version with 8 GB of VRAM, mind, but 8 GB of video memory is more than enough for most games at 1080p and 1440p. It's not enough for some modern games on max settings, sure, but even in many of those games, you can get by if you lower texture resolution settings, for instance.

Then you'll be getting very smooth frame rates at 1440p in pretty much any game, with DLSS upscaling and Multi-Frame Generation enabled. You'll also get smooth frame rates in most games, even with those technologies disabled.

Then we get onto the CPU, which admittedly isn't your standard current-gen affair. AMD's Ryzen 8000-series processors are repurposed mobile chips, which means they guzzle less power than regular desktop chips but also have less L3 cache. But they're still serviceable, and this one, in particular, is great for the price, it being an eight-core, 16-thread chip that boosts up to 5 GHz.

The solitary terabyte of storage isn't ideal, but hey, that's probably one of the easiest components to upgrade, and SSD prices haven't risen anything like RAM prices have—at least, not yet. So if you're on a budget, for well under $1,000, I'd say this PC is a great shout.