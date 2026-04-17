MSI says its refreshed Raider gaming laptops have been designed to combat the one thing I hate most about portable PCs: fan noise
And it seems to be addressing its fondness for the chonk, too.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
It's not often that I write about a refresh of a vendor's gaming laptop portfolio, and it's simply because there's rarely anything new to report. A slightly better screen here, a mildly faster processor over there: small changes are pretty much par for the course. But in an announcement for its new Raider and Crosshair models, MSI has targeted the thing that I dislike most about gaming laptops: how noisy their fans are.
"Performance has always been the hallmark of MSI gaming laptops, and that remains true with the all-new Raider and Crosshair", begins Derek Chen, vice president of laptop sales and marketing. "Beyond delivering stronger performance, we have also optimized thermals and fan acoustics across all models, ensuring a quieter and more comfortable experience even under load."
That alone is nothing to get excited over, but don't worry, MSI does explain exactly what it's done differently to get a handle on fan noise. Well, for the Raider model, at least.
"To ensure the Raider keeps fan noise below 50 dBA even during gaming, MSI’s R&D team redesigned the motherboard to a more compact layout, creating space for larger fans inside the chassis. With bigger fans, the system can maintain strong airflow at lower RPMs—effectively reducing overall fan noise.
"In addition, MSI further optimized the laptop’s fan curve, allowing fan speeds to scale smoothly and consistently with system load. This prevents unnecessary RPM spikes during light workloads, eliminating sudden and distracting noise for a quieter, more refined experience."
That does sound encouraging, and even if it's only half as effective as MSI claims it to be, the fresh design should go a long way into giving my, and every other laptop gamer's, ears some blessed relief.
And it's not the only thing that MSI has addressed: "The reduced motherboard size also allows for a slimmer chassis depth, making the Raider easier to fit into standard 16-inch laptop backpacks and more convenient to carry on the go."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Well, huzzah and huzzah again, because MSI's full-on gaming laptops have always had a bit of a problem with chonk. The new Crosshair is also slimmer than before, and if we're really getting the changes MSI's laptops have been crying out for—better portability and decreased fan noise—without any reduction in performance, then we could see some genuine contenders for the top slot in our guide to the best gaming laptop.
1. Best overall:
Razer Blade 16 (2025)
2. Best budget:
Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 10
3. Best 14-inch:
Razer Blade 14 (2025)
4. Best mid-range:
MSI Vector 16 HX AI
5. Best high-performance:
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10
6. Best 18-inch:
Alienware 18 Area-51
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.