I have to ask what this prebuilt gaming PC is doing with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM—but for only $1,235, I can afford to ask fewer questions

Really quite a lot of RAM.

The ABS Cyclone Ruby prebuilt gaming PC floats in the funky PC G deal void.
(Image credit: ABS)
ABS Cyclone Ruby | RX 9060 XT 16 GB
Save $265
ABS Cyclone Ruby | RX 9060 XT 16 GB: was $1,499.99 now $1,234.99 at Newegg

The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT is a great little GPU. It goes toe-to-toe with the RTX 5060 Ti, offering great 1080p and decent 1440p performance. This one's got 16 GB of VRAM, too. Throw in a current-gen CPU and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM—during a memory shortage, no less—and you have a reasonable deal, here. Use code DEAL5ABS for full discount.

Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9060 XT 16 GB | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

As the memory supply crisis rages on, washing over much more besides just memory, finding a decent hardware deal is always a small victory. Granted, you've got to shift some goal posts and get a little creative about tracking down sensibly priced tech these days, but it's far from impossible. However, with runaway RAM prices being what they are, looking at prebuilt machines unbelievably feels like the most economical choice.

And that's the major drawback of this prebuilt: it's kind of a pain to upgrade the storage because of the Asus B650EM Max Gaming WIFI-GSI motherboard. For a start, you're not getting many USB ports to play with on the rear IO—two 10 Gbps, one 5 Gbps, and then five that are USB 2.0, which is slooow.

ABS Cyclone Ruby gaming PC

(Image credit: Future)

With headline acts elsewhere, chances are this motherboard was deployed to keep some of the cost down. I don't really want to hand it to them but, when you use the promo code, it does result in a build even cheaper than when our James wrote about it last year.

Granted, that version had a slightly nicer CPU too, but I would happily take the saving—especially if it meant I could, say, get my Mum off of her ancient HP machine and into the modern world of gaming. I suspect 32 GB of DDR5 RAM is much more than her slim Steam library would know what to do with, but this prebuilt gaming desktop would certainly give it room to grow.

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

