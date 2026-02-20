I have to ask what this prebuilt gaming PC is doing with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM—but for only $1,235, I can afford to ask fewer questions
Really quite a lot of RAM.
The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT is a great little GPU. It goes toe-to-toe with the RTX 5060 Ti, offering great 1080p and decent 1440p performance. This one's got 16 GB of VRAM, too. Throw in a current-gen CPU and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM—during a memory shortage, no less—and you have a reasonable deal, here. Use code DEAL5ABS for full discount.
Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9060 XT 16 GB | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD
As the memory supply crisis rages on, washing over much more besides just memory, finding a decent hardware deal is always a small victory. Granted, you've got to shift some goal posts and get a little creative about tracking down sensibly priced tech these days, but it's far from impossible. However, with runaway RAM prices being what they are, looking at prebuilt machines unbelievably feels like the most economical choice.
Like, what's this ABS Cyclone Ruby gaming PC doing with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM? Ridiculous! Even at $1,235 from Newegg with promo code DEAL5ABS, it's still not really what I'd want to be paying for any amount of RAM. But alongside those tasty 32 GB of DDR5, you also enjoy an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, a Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU, and 1 TB of SSD storage. If you're looking for a first gaming PC, you could do far worse than this totally team red machine.
Yes, Andy's AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB review does point out that Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti graphics card is still slightly faster overall, but it otherwise gives the standard RTX 5060 a run for its money. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU also acquits itself well with its gaming performance. But if you're playing lots of games that really thrive on 32 GB of DDR5, chances are that 1 TB of storage will start to feel mighty claustrophobic before too long.
And that's the major drawback of this prebuilt: it's kind of a pain to upgrade the storage because of the Asus B650EM Max Gaming WIFI-GSI motherboard. For a start, you're not getting many USB ports to play with on the rear IO—two 10 Gbps, one 5 Gbps, and then five that are USB 2.0, which is slooow.
On top of that, this motherboard's M.2 slots don't come with their own heatsinks, so you'll have to source your own. One of these is also situated right at the back of the board. The kicker is that, if you can somehow afford to upgrade to three SSDs, that third drive is both fiddly to install and won't have enough room for its own heatsink. In other words, it's not exactly my favourite motherboard for gaming.
With headline acts elsewhere, chances are this motherboard was deployed to keep some of the cost down. I don't really want to hand it to them but, when you use the promo code, it does result in a build even cheaper than when our James wrote about it last year.
Granted, that version had a slightly nicer CPU too, but I would happily take the saving—especially if it meant I could, say, get my Mum off of her ancient HP machine and into the modern world of gaming. I suspect 32 GB of DDR5 RAM is much more than her slim Steam library would know what to do with, but this prebuilt gaming desktop would certainly give it room to grow.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
