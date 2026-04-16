This RTX 5070 gaming laptop is a little low on GPU power but at $1,200, it's a lot of low on price
News
By Nick Evanson published
Compromise is the name of the game in these wallet-trying times.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?