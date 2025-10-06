Grab yourself a competitive gaming monitor for less: a 27-inch, 280 Hz, 1080p gaming monitor for $115

1080p Save $75 ASRock Phantom PG27FRS1A: was $189.99 now $114.99 at Newegg If you want to chase high refresh rates and don't have the love or money for OLED, you can find all you need here. This is a 27-inch gaming monitor for the price of a 24-inch, with a 280 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It comes with AMD FreeSync too for silky smooth response. Key specs: 27-inch | 1080p | 280 Hz | 1 ms | VA

Hey, I want an OLED gaming monitor for competitive gaming as much as the next person. But those cost serious dosh. If you're on a more stringent budget, you might want to check out this gaming monitor over at Newegg.

I've been updating our gaming monitor deals page this morning as Newegg's Fantastech sale kicks off, and this one stuck out to me. The ASRock Phantom PG27FRS1A, a 27-inch, 1080p, 280 Hz gaming monitor. Only $115 right now. That's $75 off the asking price.

👉ALL Amazon's early October Prime Day deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day gaming monitor deals👈

A pretty solid deal. This price would usually only get you a 24-inch monitor with equivalent specs. I'm not the biggest fan of going lower than 27-inch, so that's out for me. But 27-inch works a treat—big enough to see what's actually going on but not so large that 1080p looks poor for a lack of pixels. That's the thing to consider here, you want to maintain a good pixel density. This model hits a PPI (Pixel Per Inch) of 81.59. You could do better, but you could also do much worse.

The other benefits of this ASRock monitor mostly come in the form of speed. Refresh rate and response time. It's rated to 280 Hz, which is excellent. That's a genuinely top-notch figure for competitive play and it's handily paired with a 1 ms response time from this screen's VA panel.

You might have a tough job keeping this monitor fed with 280 frames per second in the latest games. That depends on your graphics card—though in those cases, it has FreeSync Premium support to keep screen tearing at bay.

We've had some experience with these ASRock panels before, including the stand bundled in the box. It's a pretty basic affair: it'll tilt, it'll swivel, it'll stay mostly out of the way. That's good enough at this sort of price. The port selection on the underside is also kept to a minimum with merely the required inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0 and 1x DisplayPort 1.2. There's no USB hub, but that's fair enough for the money.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Altogether, it's a pretty good price for what is quite a lot of gaming monitor for the money. It's also the sorta price to get me excited for the coming Black Friday. If you can wait for that, I'm sure we'll see more like this coming our way soon.