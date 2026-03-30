Our favorite budget 1440p gaming monitor that goes up to 210 Hz is just a touch over $150 right now

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That's a fantastic price for a very performant panel.

A KTC H27T22C-3 gaming monitor on a custom PC Gamer Deals background.
(Image credit: KTC)
KTC H27T22C-3
Save $28.95
KTC H27T22C-3: was $179.99