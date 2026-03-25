OLED Save $150 Acer Predator X27U Z1bmiiprx: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Newegg Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $150 off, making it the cheapest OLED worth buying right now. To top it off, it comes with a 280 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.03 ms response time, and a solid selection of inputs with one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 280 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms Price check: Best Buy $399.99 (OOS)

If you've not yet had the treat of gaming on an OLED monitor, you are missing out heavily. Still to this day, I argue it's the most monumental upgrade I've made to my gaming setup.

If you fancy taking the leap yourself, you can pick up Acer's Predator X27U Z1bmiiprx at Newegg for $400, which is $150 off. That means it's beating out even Amazon's Big Spring Sale for value. I know, I've checked.

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I watch over our list of the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week and, apart from a handful of decent price drops on Samsung's Odyssey range of monitors, I was a little let down by its monitor offerings. That, plus a recent price drop on the Acer Predator, makes it the OLED panel I'd recommend right now.

OLED panels are absolutely lovely. With truly deep blacks and vibrant colors, they make games look gorgeous. It's a tad small at 27 inches, though not awful as your only monitor. I've found the perfect sweet spot to be one 1440p 27-inch OLED panel, and one cheaper 1080p choice. This is decent on a budget and means not needing a supercomputer to run games.

At a hurtling 280 Hz refresh rate, back up with FreeSync Premium Pro, this panel is super speedy too, and that 0.03 ms response time makes it almost competitive level, specs-wise. That's pretty excellent for its price point.

One downside worth mentioning with slightly older OLEDs is that they can suffer from font fringing. Affectively, you can get a form of artifacting around text. This generally does not affect games and game performance, but could be noticeable if it becomes your work panel.

However, that tradeoff is absolutely worth it for such a great view. I'd know; I've made the same choice, and have not regretted it once.