The Amazon Big Spring Sale may be on but it's actually Newegg offering the best OLED gaming monitor deal right now
That's a saving of $150.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $150 off, making it the cheapest OLED worth buying right now. To top it off, it comes with a 280 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.03 ms response time, and a solid selection of inputs with one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports.
Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 280 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms
Price check: Best Buy $399.99 (OOS)
If you've not yet had the treat of gaming on an OLED monitor, you are missing out heavily. Still to this day, I argue it's the most monumental upgrade I've made to my gaming setup.
If you fancy taking the leap yourself, you can pick up Acer's Predator X27U Z1bmiiprx at Newegg for $400, which is $150 off. That means it's beating out even Amazon's Big Spring Sale for value. I know, I've checked.
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
I watch over our list of the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week and, apart from a handful of decent price drops on Samsung's Odyssey range of monitors, I was a little let down by its monitor offerings. That, plus a recent price drop on the Acer Predator, makes it the OLED panel I'd recommend right now.
OLED panels are absolutely lovely. With truly deep blacks and vibrant colors, they make games look gorgeous. It's a tad small at 27 inches, though not awful as your only monitor. I've found the perfect sweet spot to be one 1440p 27-inch OLED panel, and one cheaper 1080p choice. This is decent on a budget and means not needing a supercomputer to run games.
At a hurtling 280 Hz refresh rate, back up with FreeSync Premium Pro, this panel is super speedy too, and that 0.03 ms response time makes it almost competitive level, specs-wise. That's pretty excellent for its price point.
One downside worth mentioning with slightly older OLEDs is that they can suffer from font fringing. Affectively, you can get a form of artifacting around text. This generally does not affect games and game performance, but could be noticeable if it becomes your work panel.
However, that tradeoff is absolutely worth it for such a great view. I'd know; I've made the same choice, and have not regretted it once.
1. Best overall / 4K:
MSI MPG 321URX
2. Best budget 4K:
Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG
3. Best 1440p:
MSI MPG 271QRX
4. Best budget 1440p:
KTC H27T22C-3
5. Best 1080p:
AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE
6. Best Ultrawide:
Gigabyte MO34WQC2
7. Best budget ultrawide:
Xiaomi G34WQi
8. Best 32:9:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
9. Best dual-mode:
Alienware AW2725QF
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.