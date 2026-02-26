OLED Save 36% ($200) Samsung Oydssey OLED G5 G50SF: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon It has the right-sized screen for a 1440p resolution, the right type of panel (QD-OLED) for PC gaming, and now with a $200 discount, it's also got the right price. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Key specs: 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED

Ask any PC gamer what upgrade they'd really like for their PC, and you'd probably be met by a list that starts with a graphics card. Well, probably a nice RAM kit or an SSD these days, given how just ludicrously expensive they are now. But I wonder how many gamers would put a monitor as their number one upgrade?

Because when you get a really nice OLED screen like this Samsung model for just $350 at Amazon, it's an upgrade that will serve you far better than any memory kit or storage drive will.

That's because it's a near-perfect blend of specifications and features. For example, the 1440p resolution is the sweet spot for most GPUs to deal with. 4K certainly looks a lot nicer, but it's a monster amount of pixels for your graphics card to process in games. If you're moving up from 1080p, you'll be in for a real treat.

It's the same with the panel size, too. While I really like the real estate that my own 32-inch monitor gives me, I can't ignore the fact that it's huge. However, 24 inches is just too small for a PC gaming monitor, or at least it is at this resolution. 27 inches, though, is just right. If Goldilocks were a gamer, it's what she'd be using.

The refresh rate is nice and fast (180 Hz), as is the average pixel response time, and you get FreeSync and GSync Compatible support for tear-free variable refresh rate. And since it's a QD-OLED panel in this monitor, you get fantastic colors and superb contrast.

Naturally, something has to give at this price point, and the two standout things for me are the fact that the average brightness is only 200 nits (not great for a bright room) and the stand only has adjustment for tilt.

Those are very minor issues for what's otherwise a really good gaming monitor. It's a lot nicer than some manky old DRAM kit, that's for sure.