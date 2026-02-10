Save $700.99 MSI Vector 16 HX | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,999.99 now $1,299 at Walmart I thought this deal was long dead and buried, but whaddaya know, the Vector 16 HX is back to make every other lappy in its class look overpriced. Sitting somewhere under the RTX 5080 and well above the RTX 5070 in terms of gaming performance, the RTX 5070 Ti is a great upper mid-range laptop GPU. Plus, the CPU, while being one of AMD's last-gen models, is a 16-core 32-thread monster. In short, it's an absolute beast for the cash. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,849

"No way". Those were the words that fell out of my mouth this morning, as I realised that this gaming laptop deal was back on the menu. $1,299 was a fantastic price for an RTX 5070 Ti machine before the memory crisis and dwindling stock ravaged the gaming laptop market, but in 2026? It's almost unbelievable.

Yes, the MSI Vector 16 HX is back at Walmart, and yes, it's just under $1,300. Again. Every decent RTX 5070 Ti lappy I can find right now has risen well above the $1,500 mark, with most settling around $1,700-$1,800 or so. That makes the Vector phenomenally good value, especially as the price of *gestures wildly* nearly everything PC hardware-related is rising rapidly at the moment.

Yes, it's only got 16 GB of DDR5-5600 and a 1 TB SSD. You'll be hard pushed to find a good-value machine with anything over that in the current market, as both are subject to huge price premiums. Still, both are fine amounts for a modern laptop, and it's the CPU, GPU, and display you're getting for a slap-you-round-the-face price right here.

Let's start with the processor. It's a Dragon Range chip of the previous AMD generation, but you'd be mistaken if you thought it was old-fashioned. It's a 16-core, 32-thread firebreather of a CPU with serious amounts of grunt, whether that's gaming, content creating, or any other task you might want to perform on a modern machine.

Then there's the GPU. It's the 140 W variant of the RTX 5070 Ti mobile, which means it's got the sort of graphical horsepower that should have no problem handling high settings in demanding games with some DLSS involvement, and is well-suited to a 1600p display.

And yes, we've got to the screen. It's a 240 Hz IPS unit, and while it isn't the prettiest we've ever laid our eyes upon (we reviewed the Intel-chipped, RTX 5080 variant of this machine last year with the same panel and chassis design), it's certainly plenty speedy—and there's no way you're finding an OLED lappy with this sort of horsepower for this kind of money right now.

The main downsides? It's going to be very loud with that CPU going at full chat (although MSI's software does allow power tweaking, which should go some way to dropping the volume levels), and the chassis is a bit plasticky and old-school, although somewhat charming as a result.

For this price? I'll take those caveats with bells on, thanks. Cheap gaming laptop deals are becoming harder and harder to find at the moment, making the amount of value you receive here pretty jaw-dropping in today's market. Here's hoping it sticks around for a while yet.