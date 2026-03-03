Save $800 HP Omen 16 | RTX 5070: was $2,099.99 now $1,299.99 at HP US I had to read the specs sheet twice for this one. This particular lappy has 32 GB of DDR5, a 10-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, and a 240 Hz screen for very reasonable money. And of course, it's all being driven by a 115 W RTX 5070 mobile, which should do rather nicely. You'll need some DLSS assistance to make the most of the refresh rate (particularly at 1600p), but that's a small price to pay when you're getting a machine this well-equipped for this sort of cash. Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

I've become so used to gaming laptop deals with 32 GB of RAM going the way of the dinosaur, I did a literal double-take when I saw this one in my weekly bargain hunt this morning.

This particular HP Omen 16 has a great set of components for $1,300, so much so that it makes me wonder if it's one of the last we'll see for this sort of price until the RAMpocalypse finally dies a miserable death.

First up, let's talk about a slight CPU caveat to be aware of. The Ryzen AI 9 365 on offer here is a 10-core chip, with four beefy Zen 5 cores and six smaller, yet still feisty, Zen 5c versions. It's on the more efficient end of AMD's laptop CPU lineup, but it should still do just fine for gaming purposes.

It's not the most powerful of chips, but GPU specs are usually more important for modern gaming, and the 115 W RTX 5070 mobile on offer here is a great graphics cruncher. It'll still need some DLSS assistance to make the most of the Omen 16's display, but that's because it's a 240 Hz, 1600p panel.

Those are some pretty impressive specs for a 16-inch IPS eye-beamer. It might not be an OLED, but a good IPS panel will still look lovely for gaming, especially when it's got the hardware behind it to keep the framerates up.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HP) (Image credit: HP) (Image credit: HP)

And yes, this machine has 32 GB of RAM. While memory prices continue to make us shout "no way" from the rooftops of PC Gamer Towers, finding 32 GB of decently-speedy DDR5-5600 MT/s in a gaming laptop under $1,500 has become a next-to-impossible task.

All of this comes wrapped up in a very handsome chassis design, and it's definitely discrete enough to take to work without your colleagues giggling at you in your next meeting.

So, while there are a few caveats to be aware of, I really can't beat this lappy for the money right now. HP says that you should hurry up, as there are only a few left. Ordinarily I'd raise a sceptical eyebrow at such claims, but in this case, this deal does seem like an attempt to clear some leftover stock for cheap before the pricier models come in.

Fingers crossed that's not the case, but regardless, this machine is here to brighten up our cheap gaming laptop deals page with a little dose of sunshine, and I can't help but be pleased about that.