Acer Nitro V 16 AI gaming laptop
Acer Nitro V 16 AI review

Ignore the AI moniker; if you can get this thing at a reasonable price with the right spec, it's a real treat.

Our Verdict

Acer's V 16 has a confusing number of specs, but if you can get one with this RTX 5070 at 95 W and the Ryzen 7 260 inside, you're in for a good time. The price is right, the performance on point, the screen quality solid, and it's got a battery life that mops the floor with the competition.

For

  • Clean design language
  • Solid I/O selection
  • Overall good performance

Against

  • Many, many, many, many different SKUs out there
  • RTX 5070 still bound by TGP, sorta

You know, it's been quite refreshing reviewing a laptop for once that doesn't have any major flaws. Acer's Nitro V 16 AI, is genuinely pretty good. I have few complaints, which is rare given the current state of affairs. Is it the best gaming laptop ever? No, not quite, but what it aims to do right, it does so remarkably well.

This modern-day PC gaming world we inhabit is a bloody mess. I don't need to tell you that. Long gone are the days of just being able to read a laptop review or two and know exactly what you're getting if you do decide to add the thing to cart.

Acer Nitro V 16 AI gaming laptop
(Image credit: Future)
Nitro V 16 AI specs

Model No

ANV16-42

CPU

AMD Ryzen 7 260 w/780M GPU

GPU

Nvidia RTX 5070 95 W

RAM

32 GB DDR5-5600

Storage

2x 1 TB WD PC SN5000S PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Screen Size

16-inch IPS

Refresh Rate

100 Hz

Resolution

2560x1600

Battery

76 Whr

Dimensions

26.0 mm x 362.0 mm x 278.0 mm | 1.02 x 14.25 x 10.94 inches

Weight

2.44 kg | 5.38 lbs

Price

$1,400 | £1,400

Buy if...

✅ You need a nice entry-level laptop perfect for gaming and office work: The best of both worlds, just about, with plenty of expandability and connectivity. The RTX 5070, with its 95 W TGP here, makes light work of most tasks at its native resolutions

Don't buy if...

❌ You're looking for something more professional: The chassis is ok if all you do is game, but if you're trying to blend into that office meeting with this thing, you might want to think again.

You've got that sharp Nitro embossing, the cut edges, and jagged overall feel, along with that sorta mid-range satin black finish that's been in the industry for as long as I have. And of course, the old "gamer" typeface engraved onto those remarkably comfortable keys... though don't expect this to rival a mechanical keyboard by any means.

The trackpad is large enough too, the speakers surprisingly boisterous, and yes, there's the usual cornucopia of added extras thrown into the OS for your chagrin and/or leisure, including three months of free Game Pass etc, etc, but for the love of god please uninstall McAfee. Windows Defender is fine.

Connectivity is generous too, with three USB 3.2 Type A ports, a Micro-SD card reader, Ethernet out, headphone jack, and a HDMI 2.1 and USB4 Type C port popped out back behind the screen as well.

It's the performance, though, that really stands out for me. At least in this model. Now I should preface this with a slight caveat. There are so many different models and skus of the Acer Nitro V 16 AI, that it's genuinely terrifying. I spent hours trying to source a price for this thing, even going back and forth with Acer's PR team.

You've got GPUs ranging from the RTX 5050 to the 5070, 16 GB to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, different CPUs, from Intel to AMD, and storage capacities from 1 TB to 2 TB. Plus, two different panels as well, which, as I've mentioned, can stack all the way up to the 2560x1600 model I have here, or that more entry-level and more palatable 1920x1200 one instead.

Acer Nitro V 16 AI gaming laptop
(Image credit: Future)

The one I'm testing is the absolute top-of-the-line edition. One that's only possible to actually buy if you find a system integrator willing to do it for you. There's 32 GB of RAM (instead of the usual 16 GB) and an extra 1 TB SSD fitted as well. Although, to be perfectly clear, neither of those additions massively affects performance in our testing suite, bar perhaps 7-Zip's compression tests. The core hardware, the Ryzen AI 7 260, and the RTX 5070 95 W, you can find across a wide range of them too, so spot that, and the screen res and you're good to go.

Speaking of numbers. The good news is that compared to Gigabyte's Aero X16 (which also featured an RTX 5070 and a 2560x1600 display), it absolutely mops the floor with it. Scores are 5-10% higher across pretty much every title tested, regardless of resolution.