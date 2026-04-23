'We’ve been getting around two days of normal work out of it': Proton GE dev GloriousEggRoll and CachyOS offer early praise for Framework 13 Pro's 'freakishly good battery life'
News
By Jess Kinghorn published
Extremely powerful.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with PC Gamer
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
Extremely powerful.