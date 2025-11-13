Here are the nominees for PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass
Each and every game The Council voted on
There's less than a month to go until the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass airs December 4. We've convened The Council and they've voted on their top 25 most-anticipated games. Theses are the titles exciting and interesting enough that they belong right on your Steam wishlist.
As well as The Council's top picks, you'll be able to feast your eyes on new trailers and world premieres of currently unannounced games, so get the date in your calendar and prepare to be enthralled. Tune in via YouTube, Twitch, Steam, X, Bilibili—pretty much anywhere you can watch a video.
How we selected the nominees
Once a year, we send a messenger to The Council's secret lair and present them with a list containing the PC Gamer staff's top unreleased games. This is a long list of 100 games we're excited about. Some had fantastic teaser trailers, some have more Steam wishlists than ever believed possible, while yet more have flown under the radar of all but our most eagle-eyed writers and editors, and some are from fantastic developers who've already released our favourite games.
That long list awaits you below, and you may notice there are fewer than 100 games on it this year. Sometimes, games are voted on that then end up being released before Most Wanted airs , so those have to be struck from the record. The Council's powers are so strong that, occasionally, their wishes for these games get answered early.
How the final 25 Most Wanted list is selected
The Council gives each game they're excited for a score from one to five, with one being mildly optimistic to five being intensely, worryingly hyped. If a member has no interest in a game at all, they simply don't vote on it and that is counted as a zero.
Some other factors come into play, too. Release Certainty is divined based on how likely we think a game is to come out. If there's been no news on a game for a year or two, its score is weighted lower. We also take into account how many members of The Council voted for each game.
And now, presented in no particular order – seriously, don't try and figure out the top 25, it's impossible – here are the nominees.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass 2025 nominees
D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict
Game of Thrones: War for Westeros
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core
To countdown the top 25 with us, join in the streams December 4, 12pm PST, 3pm EST, and 8pm GMT, via YouTube, Twitch, Steam, X, and Bilibili.
Having freelanced for Rolling Stone, GamesRadar+, NME, and a whole bunch of other outlets, I've now set my sights on PC Gamer and will be writing whatever I can convince an editor to approve
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.