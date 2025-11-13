Here are the nominees for PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass

There's less than a month to go until the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass airs December 4. We've convened The Council and they've voted on their top 25 most-anticipated games. Theses are the titles exciting and interesting enough that they belong right on your Steam wishlist.

As well as The Council's top picks, you'll be able to feast your eyes on new trailers and world premieres of currently unannounced games, so get the date in your calendar and prepare to be enthralled. Tune in via YouTube, Twitch, Steam, X, Bilibili—pretty much anywhere you can watch a video.

How we selected the nominees

Once a year, we send a messenger to The Council's secret lair and present them with a list containing the PC Gamer staff's top unreleased games. This is a long list of 100 games we're excited about. Some had fantastic teaser trailers, some have more Steam wishlists than ever believed possible, while yet more have flown under the radar of all but our most eagle-eyed writers and editors, and some are from fantastic developers who've already released our favourite games.

That long list awaits you below, and you may notice there are fewer than 100 games on it this year. Sometimes, games are voted on that then end up being released before Most Wanted airs , so those have to be struck from the record. The Council's powers are so strong that, occasionally, their wishes for these games get answered early.

How the final 25 Most Wanted list is selected

The Council gives each game they're excited for a score from one to five, with one being mildly optimistic to five being intensely, worryingly hyped. If a member has no interest in a game at all, they simply don't vote on it and that is counted as a zero.

Some other factors come into play, too. Release Certainty is divined based on how likely we think a game is to come out. If there's been no news on a game for a year or two, its score is weighted lower. We also take into account how many members of The Council voted for each game.

And now, presented in no particular order – seriously, don't try and figure out the top 25, it's impossible – here are the nominees.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Xbox Game Pass 2025 nominees

Light No Fire

DarkSwitch

Gears of War E-Day

Fable

D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict

The Bustling World

Gothic 1 Remake

Exodus

Farever

Nivalis

Persona 4 Revival

Witchbrook

Big Walk

Grand Theft Auto 6

ARK 2

Slay the Spire 2

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

Last Flag

Tenjutsu

Subnautica 2

Clockwork Revolution

KoTOR Remake

Silent Hill remake

Reanimal

Super Meat Boy 3D

EverSiege: Untold Ages

007 First Light

Railborn

Marvel's Wolverine

Turok: Origins

Scott Pilgim EX

Mariachi Legends

Wu-Tang Rise of the Deceiver

Ill

s&box

Chronicles: Medieval

State of Decay 3

Code Vein 2

Judas

Garbage Country

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Crescent County

Mortal Shell 2

Splinter Cell Remake

KEMURI

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Thick As Thieves

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2

Windrose

Mewgenics

Ninja Gaiden 4

Kingmakers

Acts of Blood

Beautiful Light

Crowsworn

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Tides of Annihilation

Recur

Grave Seasons

Den of Wolves

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Karlson

Haunted Chocolatier

Arma 4

Among The Wild

Blight: Survival

MUDANG: Two Hearts

Star Wars Zero Company

Forest Reigns

Invincible VS

Mio: Memories in Orbit

Pragmata

Control 2

Streets of Rogue 2

Atomic Heart 2

Planet of Lana 2

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

PVKK

Shell Soldier

2XKO

Marvel's Blade

Stars of Icarus

Enginefall

The Cube

Cosmic Holidays

Resident Evil Requiem

Stranger Than Heaven

Dawn of War 4

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Ex Sanguis

Killer Bean

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Nioh 3

SkyRig

30 Days on Ship

Frostrail

Exoborne

To countdown the top 25 with us, join in the streams December 4, 12pm PST, 3pm EST, and 8pm GMT, via YouTube, Twitch, Steam, X, and Bilibili.