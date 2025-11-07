Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed again, and it no longer has a clear release window: 'The team is working hard to create something truly special'

We haven't seen much of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra just yet, but its story trailer was certainly a looker when it popped up at GDC last year. If that got you hyped, well, this won't: the game's been delayed to "beyond early 2026."

It's the game's second delay. The first came via a post on X in May when its original 2025 release target was changed to an "early 2026" window. Now, as revealed in a new post that went up Thursday, the game is set to come out sometime after that. Skydance said in the post: "Rise of Hydra is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our team, players, and fans expect."

It's been a rough go for in-development superhero games lately. Black Panther's solo game was cancelled amid a bloodbath of layoffs at EA, Monolith's Wonder Woman game was canned earlier this year, and while Arkane's Blade game hasn't been cancelled despite some murmurings to the contrary, it's been radio silent for a long while. Of course, it's part of a larger issue all over the industry; GTA 6 just got its second high-profile delay.

It's not clear what to expect when Marvel 1943 surfaces again, though it's described as a narrative-driven game (apropos, given the studio's origins) with multiple playable characters like Captain America and Black Panther. Being set in World War 2, its unique alt history vibes might be a nice counterpoint to Insomniac's Wolverine—assuming that game ever comes to PC.