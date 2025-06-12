There it is: Bloober Team is almost certainly remaking Silent Hill 1 after everyone went gaga for its SH2 remake

In a move we probably all could have seen coming, it looks like Bloober Team is remaking Silent Hill 1. In a very brief teaser in the waning minutes of today's Konami Press Start event, a snippet of the SH1 theme (which is still a banger, by the by) played atop Konami and Bloober's logos, beneath which was written "Silent Hill in development."

As something of a detective, I'm gonna go ahead and say that Konami was pleased enough with Bloober's re-do of fan-favourite Silent Hill 2 to let the studio now take a crack at remaking the first Silent Hill. I'm also willing to guess that the release for this thing is a while away, given the SH2 remake only came out last October, and the teaser was literally just text on a screen.

And that's all you're getting. (Image credit: Konami)

But it's no surprise. Even our Silent Hill 2 review, which was cooler on the remake than most with a score of 78%, still came away mostly positive on the game overall. Couple that positive critical reception with over two million sales and you've got a recipe for another Silent Hill remake.

You've gotta hand it to Bloober. Plenty of people—myself included—were more than a little sceptical that the studio would be able to pull off a remake of a beloved horror classic like Silent Hill 2. The studio's prior games got a mixed reception, and not everyone trusted that it would be able to handle the heady themes of SH2 with sufficient dexterity.

But we've sure got egg on our face now, don't we? I'm eager to get my hands on the SH1 remake, whenever the heck it comes out. I never played the original, so I was always slightly put out that Konami started its remake engine with the more popular second game, rather than the more chronologically sound and logical choice of the first one. Finally, that sin has been corrected. Or it will be. Some time in, like, 2028 or so.